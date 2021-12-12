Crews respond to downed trees and power lines as strong winds sweep across southern Ontario





Strong winds swept through Toronto and much of southern Ontario on Saturday, knocking down trees and power lines and causing power outages. Environment Canada said a cold front that moved through the area caused wind gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. As the wind howled throughout the afternoon and into the evening, emergency and hydraulic crews were busy responding to numerous weather-related calls. Toronto Hydro did not report any major power outages in the city, but there were still areas where the power was cut. We have all the resources available to continue responding to security concerns and outages scattered throughout the city, the company tweeted on Saturday evening. Crews face dangerous conditions and extensive damage, including power lines and downed trees. Rest assured, the teams will continue to work until all power is restored. Hydro One said its crews continue to respond to outages in the area. As of 10 p.m., the company said more than 210,000 customers were still without power. Alectra has also reported outages in Mississauga, Vaughan, Hamilton and St. Catharines, leaving thousands of customers in the dark. Meanwhile, Toronto police said they received several calls for downed trees, cables and hanging traffic lights. High winds knocked over scaffolding at a construction site in the Yonge and Heath area. In the Rouge River Drive and Sheppard Avenue area, a traffic light fell on a car. Police said no serious injuries had been reported. Wind blew a construction tent near Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive, police said. He allegedly fell on a TTC bus, but no injuries were reported. UP Express suspended service on Saturday due to weather-related track issues near Bloor Station. Our team is working hard to resolve this issue and resume regular service, UP Express tweeted. Flying debris from buildings in the Confederation Drive and Webb Drive area of ​​Mississauga has forced Peel Police to close the roads. Meanwhile, Toronto also broke a temperature record on Saturday, peaking at 17.7C around 2pm. The previous high temperature recorded for December 11 was 13.2 ° C, set in 1979. Sunday will be fine with a maximum of 6 C.

