Pre-market equity trading: the global economy is increasingly out of sync





But that divergence could be on the verge of escalating, creating headaches for policymakers who have to deal with what happens next.

What’s happening: The world’s biggest central banks will all make long-awaited policy announcements this week. But unlike at the start of the pandemic, when their action to avert a global depression was highly synchronized, responses to inflation and the Omicron variant are expected to vary widely.

The Fed does not appear to be deterred by concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant, as the United States has so far avoided rolling out further restrictions. Consumer spending still looks strong, and jobless claims recently fell to their lowest level in 52 years.

“The history of the business is still very good. The first evidence is that Omicron doesn’t really have a major impact on consumer behavior,” James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, told me. In Europe, meanwhile, governments quickly reimposed some restrictions. Germany has announced a nationwide lockdown on the unvaccinated, denying them access to all but the most essential businesses, while England is again forcing people to work from home if they can. Even before Omicron’s arrival, the economic recovery in Europe was faltering due to supply chain issues and the high number of coronavirus cases. The British economy grew only 0.1% in October. This puts the Bank of England and the European Central Bank in a difficult position as they also try to fight inflation. If they go too fast to withdraw support and try to control prices, they risk reversing hard-earned gains in activity and jobs. Knightley expects the Bank of England to refrain from raising interest rates this month, as previously planned. The ECB, he added, could announce a bridging bond buying program to avoid a cliff edge in March, when pandemic-era buying is expected to end. Look at China: China, meanwhile, is not thinking at all when it comes to tightening its policy and is back in easing mode as its economy slows and real estate developers default on their debts. Last week he announced that he cut the amount of money that banks must hold in reserve for the second time this year, freeing up an additional $ 188 billion for loans to businesses and households. “The need is higher,” said Jeffrey Sacks, head of investment strategy for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citi Private Bank. “The economic data from the start of the summer to date has weakened.” The recovery in China started earlier than in Europe and the United States, so it ended faster. The government’s crackdown on excessive borrowing in the country’s real estate sector also contributed to the slowdown. But Beijing also needs to worry about high producer prices, Knightley noted. Why it matters: By March 2020, it was clear what central banks need to do to avert disaster. But turning the tide now won’t be easy. The task is made even more difficult by regional differences which may obscure the direction of travel. “It’s a very, very difficult path for central banks to take right now,” Knightley said. “You have risks operating on both sides. “ Glimmers of hope emerge in supply chain nightmare Congestion at Epic Ports is easing. Shipping prices have fallen from sky-high levels. Deliveries are accelerating slightly. Increasingly, there are signs that the supply chain mess is finally starting to clean up, reports my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan. That doesn’t mean the supply chain nightmare is over. It’s not. And the situation might not return to normal anytime soon. Businesses continue to grapple with a worrying shortage of truck drivers. Critical components, including computer chips, remain scarce. And the Omicron variant threatens to put further pressure on supply chains. Still, there is evidence that the bottlenecks are starting to unclog. This is encouraging given that unprecedented stress on supply chains has contributed significantly to historic levels of inflation in the United States. “I am convinced more and more that the worst seems to be over,” said Matt Colyar, economist at Moody’s Analytics. “There is data to suggest things are getting better. But there is still a ton of uncertainty.” Remember: Logistics networks were under tremendous pressure when the global economy shut down at the onset of Covid, then quickly reopened. Demand for goods has skyrocketed and just-in-time supply chains have collapsed under the pressure. Coronavirus outbreaks and inconsistent health protocols around the world have added to the mess. But one can find reasons for optimism in recent economic reports. For example, the backlog index in the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey fell to 61.9 in November, from a record high of 70.6 in May. Arrears continue to grow, but at a slower pace. And supplier delivery rates appear to be improving, albeit from very low levels. The Dallas Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index showed that the level of unfilled orders declined in November and the lead time for goods to be delivered decreased. “It will still take a long time for supply chains across the country to be fully restored, but at least the first steps seem to be in place towards normalcy,” Jefferies economist Thomas Simons wrote in a recent memo. to clients. Following Monday: Inflation data for India Tuesday: United States producer price index; Unemployment data in the UK Wednesday: Federal Reserve policy decision; retail sales in the United States and China; UK inflation data Thusday: political decisions of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank; Housing starts and jobless claims in the United States; Adobe ADBE FedEx FDX political decisions of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank; Housing starts and jobless claims in the United States;andearnings; Flash PMI Data Friday: political decision of the Bank of Japan; Darden Restaurants DRI political decision of the Bank of Japan;earnings

