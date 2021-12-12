Asset valuers to list the housing sector on the stock market





Asset valuers under the auspices of the Association of Capital Market Valuers in Nigeria said they would work to ensure the housing sector is publicly traded, after recognition by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The association, whose members are predominantly from the Nigerian Institution of Property Experts and Experts, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the SEC, according to a statement. The president of the association, Chudi Ubosi, was quoted in the statement as saying: “When a company wants to raise funds; when they have to determine the amount to be raised as well as when they approach the negotiating table, evaluations are necessary in all cases. We are aware that registration is the entry point for all capital market operators and that with the enactment of the Investment and Securities Law 2007, these registrants are required to adhere to a certain cash / asset mix in their capitalization. Ubosi noted that some of these entrants may hire assessors whose allegiance is not to the SEC, which means that the integrity of such an assessment may be at stake and the results questionable. We believe that a trader with a 60/40 cash / asset mix should have these assets valued to ensure they are genuine. Our role as real estate expert and appraiser in determining the value of the assets of these companies will ensure transparency, accountability and the continuous improvement of investor confidence in the market. He urged the SEC to review all of its operations and see how to ensure that the valuation is performed by valuers registered with the SEC, especially when raising capital, listing SUKUK, bonds etc., emphasizing that evaluators have an important role to play in these areas. In his response, the Chief Executive Officer of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda, said that in developed countries, like the United States, 20% of their GDP comes from the housing sector, making this sector a major contributor to changes in their housing. stock market and a major contributor to their nation’s wealth. According to him, in Nigeria, this is not the case because the housing sector has little impact on its GDP and its stock market as the housing system is largely controlled by individuals who plan to keep their housing at low prices. estate purposes, whether in use or not, without government control. Copyright PUNCH All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

