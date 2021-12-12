Big families sound good, Elon Musk. But who will take care of the children? | Catherine bennett

Six children, seven, that might seem like a lot to take on. But rocket and car entrepreneur and father of six Elon Musk says it’s imperative that humanity follow his lead, along with that of Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and prioritize maintenance of the population. There aren’t enough people, Musk told an American business audience Last week. I cannot stress this enough, there are not enough people.

He reiterated his warning that advocates for smaller families, including the British Prime Minister and Prince Harry, were wrong. Harry received a award not long ago to commit to having no more than two children. Prior to that, Johnson, whose growing family is still believed to be one-digit, noted that the biggest challenge our species faces is people like him. From an airplane window, he wrote: You have a terrifying sight of dwellings multiplying and reproducing like bacilli in a Petri dish.

But now Musk announces, in hardly more moderate language, that the scariest thing is the opposite: please look at the numbers if people don’t have more children, civilization will collapse. . Listen to me carefully.

The figures show that, as in the United Kingdom, the American fertility rates, already below the replacement level, further reduced in 2020, by 4%. What is less certain is that this means disaster or, if it does, that there is something, aside from building a new Gilead, that Musk’s natalists in Hungary have to say. Viktor Orbn, can do about it. Programs to increase the birth rate conflict with those for educating girls: the more educated women are, the fewer children they have. The Social Market Foundation wondered, in a recent assessment of baby shortage, if larger families could even add to parental contentment. Although parents tend to say they would have liked more children, studies also suggest that motherhood has a limited effect on parental happiness and life satisfaction.

At least as noted from Musk, the auto mogul followed his own reproductive advice. When asked last week if this philosophy influenced the size of his own family, Musk agreed that, much like our own Rees-Mogg, who would hope for a seventh, he strives, on the insemination side, to set an example. Likewise, it cannot be denied that the billionaire makes his home natalism both easy and fun, tell Maureen Dowd: I think babies are super cool and people really need more babies. Juggling six kids with running his car and his space exploration businesses was never, you note, among the reasons for postponing SpaceX’s first manned base to Mars.

How the hell does he do it? Does he, like some of those mega-moms you’ve heard of, finish every week of meal planning and cooking on a Sunday? Let them cry? Follow the lead of UK’s favorite superwoman Helena Morrissey (when she succeeds her House-husband)? In what will hopefully evolve into a Musk’s children’s education manual showcasing the level of detail already available on his Mars space colony (the food would be grown on solar-powered hydroponic farms), he shared some tips from the early years. As, he concluded, babies are just eating and pooing machines, his (now ex) partner, singer Grimes, played a much bigger role in looking after her sixth and of her first child, a boy named X A-Xii. At the moment there is not much I can do, he said. When the child grows up, there will be more than one role for me.

Musks’ indifference to the implications of a diet that will depend on women’s biological compliance may have helped

While raising older ones, he has five survivors (the first died in infancy) with his first wife. Musk suggests: Took the high-speed train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors. To learn more about the family routine, we turn to a play by Justine Wilson, a writer and former Mrs. Musk. She mentions a staff of five. But the whirlwind of sequins couldn’t conceal a growing void in the heart. Elon was obsessed with his work: when he was at home his mind was elsewhere.

In that regard, time has done little, judging by his latest tweets, to make Musk more domesticated. Discuss their lifestyle choices with the public, he offers: It would be nice to have a little more free time rather than just working day and night, from the moment I wake up to the moment I fall asleep seven days a week.

Far from undermining his advice on population matters, Musks’ striking indifference to the implications of a diet that will depend, as with all reproductive fantasies, on the biological conformity of women, may in fact have helped. The natalist confreres who recognize, with various heroic mother-incentives, the sacrifice required of women in terms of independence, income and influence, risk, like Hungary Orbn, unfortunate comparisons with Soviet predecessors. Glory to mother heroine! It is not time that Dorothy Byrne, president of Murray Edwards College, Cambridge, was pilloried for urging female students to consider their egg supply. But by force ignore reality for female providers, if his six-child revolution spread, Musk would win a respectful audience.

Of course, he also neglected some areas of interest for all future parents who now do not have the necessary resources to even have a family below the replacement number. Child care could have been a good starting point for a useful visionary. On the other hand, if he is right about the threat posed to innovation by depopulation, that only underscores the need for wealthier altruists, like Musk, to personally continue to reproduce, recruiting all young women who might be needed to secure the future supply of ideas.

In a difficult week for Mr and Mrs Johnson, credit is also due to both of them for their latest contribution to the rescue of civilization.