Stock futures rise slightly after S&P 500 hits best week since February at record high

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 08, 2021 in New York City.

Stock futures edged up in overnight trading on Sunday after the S&P 500 posted its best week since February to a new record close, rebounding from a sell-off sparked by fears of the omicron coronavirus variant .

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 90 points higher. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.3%.

Overnight action followed a strong week on Wall Street as investors ignored a hot inflation reading. The Dow blue chip gained 4% last week, breaking a four-week losing streak with its best weekly performance since March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.8% and 3.6% respectively last week, both posting their best weekly performance since early February.

Investors digested a jump in headline inflation data, which stood at 6.8% in November year-over-year for the biggest increase since 1982. The impression was slightly higher than the Dow Jones estimate of 6.7%.

“The point is that inflation is expected to stay on the rise for some time and the risks of persistent inflation remain, even though we believe that the base effects disappear and the constraints in the supply chain are relaxed. by the end of the first quarter of next year is expected to slowly return inflation to more comfortable levels, ”said Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer for global fixed income, in a note.

The key inflation reading came ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting this week, where policymakers are expected to discuss accelerating the end of its bond buying program.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, along with a parade of Fed speakers, all recently suggested that the central bank could end the $ 120 billion monthly bond buying program earlier than the current calendar of June 2022.

“We believe that strong economic growth, the recovery in the labor market and high inflation have clearly caused the Fed to focus more and more on policy change and in particular on ending quantitative easing,” Rieder said.

Shares rebounded last week as investors bet the initial concern over the Covid strain is overblown. Many were also comforted by news from Pfizer and BioNTech that a study found that three doses of their vaccine provide a high level of protection against the variant.

Since Sunday, theThe United States was approaching800,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The new variant has prompted some government officials to reinstate health restrictions to slow the spread.