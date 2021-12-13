Goldman Sachs Launches Trading Floor Learning Program to Boost Diversity | Goldman Sachs





Goldman Sachs will begin training apprentices directly at its London trading floor for the first time next year, fueling wider efforts to boost social mobility in the UK financial sector. The program, which is part of an apprenticeship program launched in partnership with Queen Mary University in London, will combine paid on-the-job training and four-year study, providing students with the opportunity to acquire a practical experience in a sector still in difficulty. attract candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds. The program, which opens for recruitment on Monday, comes nearly a year after the Treasury and the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy launched an independent task force to address the lack of socio-diversity. -economics in financial and professional services, after research found that just under half of the city’s senior positions were held by white men who attended independent or selective public schools. A 2019 KPMG study also found that 41% of people working in finance in the UK had parents in the same industry, far more than the national average of 12%, raising concerns about lack of access to city roles for the less privileged students. As an industry, we still fail to attract enough students from a more diverse socio-economic background, said Daniel Freckleton, managing director of global markets at Goldman Sachs. There is of course an interaction between socio-economic background and ethnic minorities, so working to improve social mobility in our recruitment process is likely to have benefits for our racial diversity as well, he added. Freckleton is one of the few black managing directors in the London trading floor. He is the main sponsor of the apprenticeship program. While some banks have launched apprenticeship programs in the UK, most have focused on back office roles. The Goldmans program is considered the first program to bring interns directly into the trading room of an investment bank. The Goldman program will begin by selecting 10 applicants to start the program in September 2022, with the possibility of increasing its cohort in subsequent years. Students will earn a competitive annual salary alongside their studies and be eligible for a bonus, helping to avoid student debt, by working five days a week in the trading room. They will also study at the Queen Marys School of Economics and Finance for two one-week teaching sprints per semester. The academic program will include lectures and assessments, covering topics ranging from asset assessment to machine learning. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Goldman will pay for the move and equipment such as books and laptops as needed, to help students who might otherwise have difficulty meeting the costs of formal training. Applicants will also be eligible for a full-time position with Goldman upon completion of their degree course. Recruitment is open to students from all academic backgrounds, but will largely target people from public education. We want to attract the brightest and best students from as diverse a talent pool as possible – that is, diverse socio-economic backgrounds as much as anything else, said Freckleton. Unfortunately, a lot of this talent was currently lacking, either because students are put off by the traditional recruiting process, the financial barriers of college education, or simply because they don’t know the types of jobs Goldman has at their disposal. to offer. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/12/goldman-sachs-starts-trading-floor-apprenticeship-scheme-to-boost-diversity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos