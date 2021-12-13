TurboGen doubles in value in the first 10 trading days





israeli society TurboGen (TASE: TURB), which developed high-efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) systems using microturbines, doubled in value in the first 10 days of its IPO. Earlier this month, the company raised NIS 18million for a valuation of NIS 143million – TurboGen is now worth NIS 276million. The company is part of the growing global trend of autonomous power generation, which aims to enable every building to become a powerhouse that supplies electricity. Today, there is a growing problem of green electricity supply, and the electric industry cannot meet the growing demand for consumption, mainly due to the growth of the electric vehicle industry, the supply of electricity. renewable energy and “peaks” in electricity consumption. TurboGen specializes in the development of micro-turbines to autonomously create electricity and heat in buildings and in particular buildings such as: residences for the elderly, hotels, apartment buildings, industrial buildings, etc. , which represent a market of $ 20 billion annually in the United States alone. . TurboGen CEO Yaron Gilboa and President Tzachi Even-Ari lead 27 employees. The company holds six patents that are subject to various approval procedures. To date, the company has raised around NIS 55million, of which NIS 47million has been issued by issuing shares, NIS 18million through an initial public offering (IPO), around NIS 5.3million has been raised received as a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority and approximately NIS 2.5 million was received as a grant from BIRD energy. TurboGen has signed a number of deals to install its technology, including an agreement signed with a US company called ENPG, which is one of the leading engineering services companies in New York City. The agreement stipulates that the company will work cooperatively to complete the development of the United States’ first demonstration project in New York. After installation at the demonstration site, and subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, the company will focus on entering its first target states in the United States, namely New York and California as well. than in Germany. In Israel, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Supergas for exclusive cooperation in the distribution of micro-turbines. The company strives to be at the technological forefront of local production of electricity and heat from buildings in the production range of 50 kilowatts to 1 megawatt. The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Super Stores, to install microturbines for Caterpillar. As part of the agreement, Super Stores will endeavor to promote Caterpillar’s investments in the business and the company’s plans. RELATED ARTICLES TurboGen predicts TASE IPO at a valuation of NIS 200million The technology that TurboGen uses in the commercial market was developed by RJet, a subsidiary of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which was founded in 2001 to develop propulsion systems for the State of Israel Defense Ministry and was part of the development of Israel’s first jet engine. In 2014, RJet decided to use the know-how and experience gained in advanced propulsion systems for the microturbine market. Micro-turbines operate with high energy efficiency and construction and maintenance costs are lower than existing solutions in the 50 kilowatt to 1 megawatt category. The main advantages of Turbogen’s products are: reduction of electricity costs, reduction of heating costs, resistance to power outages of Israel Electricity Corp., reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduction system installation costs, the ability to work with different types of fuels at the same time and high energy efficiency. Posted by Globes, Israel business news – en.globes.co.il – December 12, 2021. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

