Stock market to watch inflation as Omicron fears decline – Manila bulletin

As the stock market appears to have calmed down after the initial panic reaction to the Omicron variant, investors will be watching the inflation numbers this week and see how central banks telegraph their movements.

Inflation will be a key theme for next week or rather the expected strategy of central banks for next year, which will be largely dictated by the trend of inflation from December 2021, 2TradeAsialcom said.

He noted that the reading of the US CPI at the end of the (last) week is expected to reach a multi-year high not seen since the 1990s. Either way, capital markets will turn depending on the Fed’s reaction. by the second half of next week at the last FOMC meeting of this year.

Any aggression from the Fed to accelerate its reduction will impact the interest rate outlook for next year and leave risk assets guessing whether a rate hike is possible as early as the first quarter of 2022, added the brokerage house.

Philstocks Financial’s senior research supervisor Japhet Tantiangco said the market may also be inspired by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas policy meeting.

While policy rates are already expected to remain at record highs, investors can still monitor the BSP’s outlook on the country’s inflation, he explained.

Early findings from the World Health Organization that the Omicron variant might be slightly softer than the Delta variant are expected to allay fears exponentially, especially on the local political side, 2TradeAsia.com said.

This means that the fundamentals for Q4 2021 remain intact for now, meaning businesses are expected to benefit from seasonally high foot traffic and consumer spending, he added.

BDO Chief Market Strategist Jonathan Ravelas said the market rose last week as the economic recovery gained momentum as quarantine restrictions eased, virus cases fell and increased vaccinations help release pent-up demand.

However, uncertainties over the omicron variant and the impending US Fed rate hike are capping the gains, he noted.

Ravelas said last week closed at 7,192.17 consolidation strengths between the 7,000 and 7,300 levels in the near term.

However, a sustained fall below the 6,950 levels will call bears to test the 6,500 to 6,800 levels, he warned.

April Lynn Tan, chief equity strategist at COL Financial, said less popular holding companies will catch up with their bigger, more popular peers and the index.

Among these is GT Capital Holdings, which will benefit from the reopening of the economy through the subsidiaries Metrobank and Toyota Motors Philippines. She also noted that GTCAP is currently very attractive in terms of valuation.

COL also has a PURCHASE note for Petron Corporation, noting that while we are wary of the emergence of the Omicron variant, we believe its impact will not be as damaging as previous outbreaks of COVID-19.

In addition, we believe that the demand for fuel in the country could be sustained as long as key industries and public transport remain operational, he added.

Meanwhile, Abacus Securities noted that coconut was a major contributor to record export segments for D&L Industries and Century Pacific Foods. Axelum is another beneficiary of increased global demand for coconut products.

The three companies are all confident about the prospects for their export business, citing resilient demand for consumers to switch to healthier alternatives, he added.

Abacus is also looking into The Keepers Holdings Inc., as the selling pressure may ease once the churn rate of its follow-up shares hits around 70% to 75%, which could be in about two weeks.

We are a Buy on KEEPR but our advice is to wait until then to add or initiate positions in the stock, he added.

Meanwhile, Abacus said First Gen Corporation and Puregold were sold indiscriminately during the recent downturn. We seek to combine these two names at lower levels, as their respective activities should not be significantly affected, even if omicron takes hold locally.



