GCC stock markets expected to see wave of IPOs





RIYAD: Gulf stock markets are expected to experience another busy year of initial public offerings in 2022, with the Saudi Arabian stock exchange reviewing 50 IPO applications. We expect Tadawul and ADX to be very busy. The main difference in 2022 is that Dubai’s financial market will also be busy, said Christian Cabanne, head of equity capital markets for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, as quoted by Reuters. The Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange is also considering allowing the listing of blank check companies, known as SPAC, according to the Saudi group’s chief executive Tadawul. A SPAC, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, raises funds to acquire a private company with the goal of going public and allowing the target to list faster on a stock exchange rather than through an IPO. traditional purse. Khalid Alhussan, CEO of the owner and operator of the Tadawul exchange, said the exchange is discussing business models and assessing appetite for PSPCs in the Kingdom, but added that no legal framework has yet been proposed. We are taking a very close look at this recent development (about PSPCs) and absolutely can’t wait to add this item to our market, Alhussan said after Tadawul launched its shares earlier today. We need to make sure that this vehicle is demanded by investors as well as issuers, he said. The exchange, which raised around $ 1 billion through an IPO, last week valued its shares at the top of the range at SR105 each. When it comes to market dynamics, I think the markets are still very strong, when it comes to IPOs. It’s just a fantastic time for us, said Alhussan. The plans announced by Dubai, which has not had a major IPO since a unit of state-owned developer Emaar Properties in 2017, aim to help the emirate cope with intensifying competition for capital in the region. region. Cabanne said the success of Dubai’s IPOs will depend on factors such as the size of digestible offers to the market, with price ranges deemed attractive to international and local investors. There is still a lot of capital to deploy in the region, Cabanne said. Certainly between Abu Dhabi and Dubai we expect a similar investor base … The UAE announced last week that it will switch to Saturday-Sunday weekends next year instead of Friday and Saturday, which Cabanne says is a major step in bringing the UAE into line. in global markets and make it easier for international investors to trade local securities. Introducing new products to regional equity markets this year, such as a first bond exchangeable in the United Arab Emirates or a first offering of shares in the secondary market in Saudi Arabia, will also potentially increase the number of new issues on the bonds. markets.

