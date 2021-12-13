ETFs surpass $ 1,000 billion for the first time

This year, ETF inflows from around the world crossed the $ 1 trillion mark for the first time in late November, surpassing last year’s total of $ 735.7 billion, according to data from Morningstar Inc. This wave of money, along with rising markets, has pushed global ETF assets to nearly $ 9.5 trillion, more than double the industry’s position at the end of 2018.

Most of that money has been invested in low-cost US funds that track indices managed by Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp., which together control more than three-quarters of all US ETF assets. Analysts said rising equity markets, including a 25% rise for the S&P 500 this year, and the lack of high-yielding alternatives have fueled interest in these funds.

You have that historical precedent where you have tumultuous stock markets, and more and more investors have moved towards index products, ”said Rich Powers, manager of ETFs and index products at Vanguard.

Asset managers seek actively managed funds, some with narrow themes, looking for an unoccupied niche that is not yet dominated by the behemoths of the industry, analysts and executives said. VanEck, for example, earlier this month launched an active ETF targeting the food industry. In March, Tuttle Capital Management launched its FOMO ETF, which is bullish on stocks popular with individual investors.

Companies, including Dimensional Fund Advisors, have converted mutual funds into active ETFs. Meanwhile, larger companies have rolled out ETFs that mimic popular mutual funds, including Fidelity Investments Magellan and Blue Chip Growth funds.

We should have a broad ETF offering that comes with a broad offering of mutual funds, ”said Gerard OReilly, co-CEO of Dimensionals at his company. Choose your own adventure.

While ETFs, baskets of securities that trade as easily as stocks, have exploded this year, investors have invested a record $ 84 billion in those who choose combinations of securities in search of outperformance rather than to follow sections of the stock market. This represents about 10% of all inflows into U.S. ETFs, up from nearly 8% last year, according to Morningstar.

Asset managers long known to manage mutual funds are rushing to take advantage of investor interest in active ETFs. More than half of the 380 record ETFs launched in the United States this year are actively managed, according to FactSet. Fidelity, Putnam, and T. Rowe Price are among the companies that rolled out actively managed ETFs in 2021. Companies new to ETFs have also joined the fray.

The 20 fastest growing ETFs, managed largely by Vanguard and BlackRock, this year attracted nearly 40% of all flows, charged average fees of less than 0.10 percentage points, and tracked indices of reference of some sort.

Many active ETFs remain relatively small and charge higher fees than passive funds, which poses the risk of closing a large number of new products over the next several years. ETFs typically need $ 50 million to $ 100 million in assets within five years of launch to become profitable, analysts and executives say; funds below these levels tended to close.

Of the nearly 600 active ETFs in the United States, three-fifths have less than $ 100 million in assets, according to FactSet data. More than half have less than $ 50 million.

You’re going to see a lot of these companies looking at their future, ”said Elisabeth Kashner, ETF Research Director at FactSets.

The bullish stock market race has helped support many ETF providers, Kashner said, adding that by 2021 companies had closed the fewest funds in eight years. But a market pullback, which most stock market strategists anticipate, could eliminate weaker players, she said.

ETF closings have generally increased over the past decade, and companies closed a record 277 ETFs last year as the coronavirus dragged markets down. Many held few assets. About a third of all active ETFs are marked as medium or high close risk, according to FactSet data which takes into account fund assets, flows and closing history.

Factors that helped fuel active launches include rules streamlined by regulators in late 2019 that made it easier to launch ETFs, according to analysts and executives. Approval of the first semi-transparent active ETFs, which protect certain public holdings, followed.

Analysts also said that the success of ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood in 2020 demonstrates how active ETFs can generate significant returns and generate substantial sums of money. Several of ARKs’ funds doubled last year and its assets approached $ 60 billion earlier this year, although many of its bets fell in 2021.

Most of the other active managers don’t do much better. Two-thirds of large-cap mutual fund managers failed to hit benchmarks this year, while about 10% of the 371 active U.S. ETFs with full-year performance data beat the S&P 500. More than a third are stable or negative for 2021.

Active management is a zero-sum game, ”said Ms. Kashner of FactSets. Beating the benchmark quarter after quarter, year after year is a very difficult task that active managers have always struggled with. The ETF wrapper does not change this calculation.

