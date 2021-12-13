Looking to take advantage of the electric vehicle boom? These analysts suggest buying 2 EV shares

The Biden administration is doing everything possible to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $ 7.5 billion provision in the Build Back Better bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increasing production in the Aiming to convert 40% of car sales to electric vehicles by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to force a major change in the auto industry.

For investors, this type of political environment makes the EV sector attractive. Inventories related to electric vehicles, especially vehicle manufacturing or charging networks, can be expected to gain in political value.

Keeping this in mind, we used TipRanks Database to find two compelling EV stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both symbols have a moderate to strong buy consensus rating and offer significant growth prospects.

Wallbox (WBX)

Let’s start with Europe, where Wallbox, based in Spain, is making its mark in both the personal home charging niche and the commercial market. The company aims to create simple, smart and user-centric charging systems. Wallbox products include the Pulsar EV home charging system and several commercial, commercial and semi-public systems, including the copper charger with a universal plug and the Commander with a touchscreen for an intuitive user interface.

Wallbox has been in business since 2015 and has developed a reputation for quality. The company has customers in 80 countries around the world and in November reported solid revenue growth for the third quarter and year to date. Quarterly revenue was $ 22 million, up a solid 250% year-over-year and accounting for 40% of the three-quarters total of $ 55 million. Going forward, the company expects to meet its target of $ 79 million in total annual revenue for 2021. At the end of the third quarter, the company said it had sold more than 66,000 charger units.

These results marked Wallbox’s first report as a public company. Like many emerging companies, Wallbox took advantage of the bull market environment this year to engage in a PSPC transaction. The loading company merged with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corporation II, in a deal announced in June. It was approved by PSPC shareholders on September 30, and ticker WBX went public on the New York Stock Exchange on October 4. The merger brought Wallbox $ 252 million in gross proceeds and created a combined entity that now has a market capitalization of $ 2.38 billion.

analyst Baird Georges gianarikas in particular took note of two points which bode well for Wallbox in the future: Wallbox not only ambitiously built its own manufacturing capability, but also brought much of the chip design in-house as well. than the development of its software. Management maintains that these steps have given them competitive advantages through product differentiation and the ability to rapidly deploy the product. “

“We are quite positive not only on the growth prospects of the EV charging market, but also on the ability of Wallboxes to continue to grow, operate efficiently and manage the market share (which we assume to be of around 7% in 2027 compared to around 2% in 2021) “, added the analyst.

To that end, Gianarikas attributes WBX to outperform (i.e. buy), and its price target of $ 22 implies a margin of around 49% upside potential over the next 12 months. (To look at Gianarikas’ record, Click here)

Overall, the strong buy consensus rating on WBX is unanimous, based on 3 positive analyst reviews established since the ticker started trading. The average price target is $ 25.33, even more bullish than Baird’s point of view, and suggesting a 71% year-over-year rise from the current trading price of $ 14.80. (View WBX stock forecast on TipRanks)

Rivien Automobile (RIVN)

Electric vehicles – based on technology, both hardware and software – have the potential to break the rules and new companies are emerging to make their mark. They have a flexibility that traditional automakers lack because they don’t need to invest funds and capacity in gasoline-powered vehicle models and can focus only on electric vehicles. Rivian, founded in 2009, is one of them.

The company has developed a skateboard platform for electric SUVs and vans. This uses a simplified chassis with an integrated electric drive system and can be modified by installing various battery, seat, body and even wheel arrangements, to create new vehicles with a relatively high level of part interchangeability. . The company currently has two models in development, the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV. They use the same platform and are capable of driving on or off the road. The company is also developing an electric delivery van in partnership with Amazon.

Large-scale automotive development and production takes money, and Rivian has been successfully raising funds for some time. In January, while still a private company, Rivian raised $ 2.65 billion in a funding round, and continued in June with a funding round of $ 2.5 billion. Among the backers of these fundraisers were Amazon and Ford Motors.

Last November, in an effort to raise more capital, the company staged its IPO, putting 153 million shares on the market. The stock opened at $ 78 per share, well above the expected range of $ 72 to $ 74 and well above the initially advertised range of $ 57 to $ 62. The IPO raised more than $ 12 billion in gross proceeds for Rivian, which now has a market cap of $ 102.19 billion.

Among the bulls is RBC analyst Joseph spak which takes a bullish stance on RIVN stocks.

“We like the segments that Rivian is looking for and the product seems to be a winner. For starters, Rivian will focus on the NA market, an area that we believe is on the cusp of a BEV turnaround. We forecast a US BEV mix of around 15% in 2025. In addition, around 77% of light vehicle sales in the US in 2021 (November) are trucks, which is the focus of the Rivian consumer portfolio and, at in many ways this segment has been left open from a BEV perspective, ”Spak said.

“Rivians’ initial consumer products, the R1T and R1S, are very impressive and define a category. This is critical because to sell vehicles in the fiercely competitive automotive industry it comes down to product and brand,” he said. added Spak.

Consistent with this outlook, Spak rates RIVN on top performance (i.e. (To look at Spaks’ track record, Click here)

Overall, RIVN stocks have a 10 to 4 split between buy and take, giving the stock a moderate buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $ 114.66 and their average price target of $ 135 implies year-over-year upside potential of around 18%. (View RIVN’s stock forecast on TipRanks)

Warning: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the analysts presented. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.