Old wisdom for today’s markets

I love Wall Street sayings, find all 30 that help explain the crazy markets today. One of the things that comes to my mind lately is that bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered. I called this market hot, and the markets are pushing higher and higher. My mentor, famous investor Barton Biggs, explained: A bull market is like sex. It’s better right before the end. And now, as the coronavirus variants come and go, we’re seeing 500-point yo-yo swings. Be forewarned, no one rings a bell at the top of the markets.
Interest rates near zero are fueling the fire. Don’t fight the Fed! But rates could rise this spring, which is why high-flying stocks and the like have been held back. The ARK Innovation ETF is a good indicator.,
down 38% from its February high. It’s a good idea to leave early before everyone else rushes for the exits.
Maybe stocks will get back to average, but what’s more normal? I remember a Wall Street strategist who said stocks went from 25% undervalued to 75% overvalued. Sensible but wrong, the price is still right. The shares end each properly valued trading day. Yes, even in the past few weeks, with actions going up and down like a crazy roller coaster. Billions of stocks traded balance millions of bullish and bearish thoughts to reflect consensus expectations. Or as proponents of the efficient market hypothesis say, asset prices reflect all known information, with the emphasis on known.
Correct for tomorrow? Damn no. In the long run, the consensus is still wrong. Over the past 40 years, the S&P 500 has only ended the trading day unchanged 10 times. The entries change. Expectations are changing. The macro information changes. Industries change, sometimes very slightly. Markets move up or down to reflect new information and investor moods and things outside of left field. Bull markets climb a wall of worry and peak when there is nothing more to fear and all the good news is embedded.
My advice is to determine in which direction the consensus is wrong. Warren Buffett says: be afraid when others are greedy and greedy when others are afraid. Sure, but the hardest part of investing is knowing what everyone else is thinking. Finding the pulse of the market is more difficult than waiting to buy when there is blood on the streets.
That pulse becomes harder to gauge when bull markets turn everyone into dynamic investors by shouting: The trend is your friend! Itinerant gangs of investors are hunting memes stocks. Bears in a rising market aren’t the only ones getting trampled by bulls; markets trade to inflict maximum pain, both ways.
There is nothing new on Wall Street, especially the fads and madness of crowds. Special purpose acquisition companies and bitcoin, both thankfully returned to earth, fit this bill. Advice on inventory came from shoe shines in the 1920s and experts in AOL chat rooms two decades ago. Now Crypto Whispers are offering hints on the next non-fungible doggy token or coin. Investing is a fad. Any stock or crypto will work, until it doesn’t.
But sometimes the markets can stay irrational longer than some investors can stay solvent. Initial public offerings often have six-month lockdowns before insiders are allowed to sell, so there is no real supply and demand to create a price signal. The expectations of the electric truck manufacturer Rivian,
which had only sold 156 vehicles in October, exploded. Its value peaked at $ 150 billion shortly after its IPO; now its value is only 98 billion dollars. The definition of a long term investor is someone who is falling in a stock praying for it to come back. Cut your losers.
All known information embedded in stock prices includes growth and profitability, risks and interest rates, as well as macro elements like election results, hurricanes, wars and Wuhan’s woo-woos. There is no absolute. The market is a short-term voting machine and a long-term weighing machine, but it is generally an effective mechanism for synthesizing individual perceptions.
What to do when this market inevitably shifts? Remember never to catch a falling knife. Don’t try to buy the dips. Sometimes money is king. The actions go up the stairs and down the elevator. Massive sales in the market can be relentless, and a different set of actions leads to further bull runs. I prefer markets where you have to figure out what can go right rather than what can go wrong like today. But be prepared because no one is ringing at the bottom of the market either.
