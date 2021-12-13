Central bank meetings, omicron variant, petroleum





The Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan. Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific markets surged on Monday as investors focused on a number of monetary policy meetings taking place this week. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.91% while the Topix index rose 0.37%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.55% and Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.57%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%. Reuters announced that Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group would withdraw its initial public offering of $ 767 million in Hong Kong after it was placed on a U.S. investment blacklist. Mainland Chinese stocks were also higher: the Shanghai composite rose 0.68% and the Shenzhen component added 0.6%. A number of leading central banks are due to hold their monetary policy meetings this week, including the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and European Central Bank. “The Fed’s accelerated tapering seems assured when the [Federal Open Market Committee] meets this week, ”ANZ Research analysts wrote in an early morning note. They said they expected the U.S. central bank to cut its monthly bond purchases by $ 30 billion per month starting in January, from $ 15 billion currently. “The Fed’s guidance on transient inflation will be abandoned, and the new guidance on inflation should reflect a clear determination to act accordingly to bring inflation under control,” analysts added. Data on Friday showed inflation in the United States accelerated at its fastest pace since 1982. Investors shrugged off the impression and markets reacted positively to the report. “The markets were obviously prepared for even worse news,” Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note. Attrill said the test for the markets this week, outside of various central bank meetings, is whether the latest developments around the new Covid omicron strain can “derail risk sentiment.” In the UK, the government raised the threat level of the coronavirus on Sunday and warned that the rapid spread of the omicron strain had pushed the country into risk territory, the Associated Press reported. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly said the UK is facing a ‘tidal wave’ of Covid cases caused by the new variant. Elsewhere, Israeli researchers said they found that a three-shot treatment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine offered significant protection against the omicron variant, Reuters reported. The results were similar to those presented by the drug manufacturers mentioned above. CNBC Pro’s Stock Picks and Investment Trends: In the currency market, the US dollar traded almost flat against a basket of its peers. The dollar index was at 96.153, slightly higher than its previous close at 96.097. The Japanese yen changed hands at 113.51 per dollar, weakening from its earlier level around 113.25, while the Australian dollar fell 0.07% to $ 0.7166. Oil prices rose during trading hours in Asia on Monday, US crude up 1.27% to $ 72.58 a barrel while global benchmark Brent rose 1.12% to 75 , $ 99.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/13/asia-markets-central-bank-meetings-omicron-variant-oil.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos