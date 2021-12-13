Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Breaks 59,000, Nifty Breaks 17,600; Ease My Trip shares reached 5% of the upper circuit; Tega Industries lists at 68% premium; MedPlus IPO launched
National benchmarks opened on a firm note Monday amid purchases from private lenders and some IT heavyweights. At the sector level, with the exception of the media, all the others were in high demand. Tega Industries shares listed at nearly 70% premium. Meanwhile, the IPO mart was buzzing as three issues were going on simultaneously, with the opening of MedPlus today.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
India VIX drops from over 2% to under 16
IPO Update: MapmyIndia has subscribed more than 8 times so far; the problem ends today
Network18 Media Sees Profitbooking After Jumping Over 50% Last Week
Price at Dec. 13 2021 10:36Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Rupee gains 15 paise to 75.63 against US dollar at start of trade
The rupee appreciated 15 paise to 75.63 against the US dollar when trade opened on Monday, following a positive trend in domestic stocks. However, soaring crude prices in the international market and uninterrupted outflows of foreign capital have limited the appreciation bias in the local unit, traders said.
MedPlus Health’s IPO is open for subscription. Do I have to subscribe?
Medplus, with its clustered in-store presence, was well suited to leverage an omnichannel platform with a hyperlocal delivery model, ICICIDirect said. “In the upper price bracket, it is valued at around 43.9x EV / EBITDA and around 3.1x EV / sales for FY 21. We assign a subscription rating given its unique model and valuation. decent, ”he added. The company is primarily a physical retail pharmacy with a relatively smaller omnichannel presence.
Gravita today announced the operationalization of its new battery recycling unit. In Phase I, the 19,500 MTPA plant is strategically located at the port of Mundra and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
Price at Dec. 13 2021 10h31Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Venky’s (India) is establishing a new project to manufacture veterinary medicine products as part of its animal health products segment. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 30 crore, which will be funded from internal provisions.
Price at Dec. 13 2021 10:23 a.m.Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Tega’s industry is making its aftermarket debut as expected as the gray market showed a 65-70% listing gain. The fundamentals of the company are very strong and the outlook for the sector is also optimistic. Therefore, long-term investors should keep this company in their portfolio, while those who have requested a quotation gain may hold a stop loss at Rs 690.
– Santosh Meena, Research Manager, Swastika Investmart
Friday’s close was right on the brink of 17,500 which was a positive sign. If we can stay above that level today the markets are heading towards levels closer to 18,200. This is also a point where the Nifty can resist and if that happens there could be a backlash. instinctive on the back. Therefore, today’s shutdown is imperative.
– Manish Hathiramani, Owner Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
Reintegration opportunity in Reliance Industries
REGISTRATION ALERT: Tega Industries is listed with a premium of 68% over the issue price
Zydus to Begin Phase II (a) Clinical Trial of ZYIL1, a New Oral Inhibitor of NLRP3 Inflammasome in Patients with Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS) in Australia
Price at Dec. 13 2021 10:00 AMClick on the names of the companies for their live prices.
The company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, December 16 to consider purchasing the technology and the brand.
Price at Dec. 13 2021 9:44 a.m.Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Paytm released a November business growth update
Tega’s industry is expected to debut in the secondary market on a strong note, despite being a full OFS. The fundamentals of the company are very solid while the valuations are also attractive. It has experienced strong growth in revenue and bottom line with increasing margins in recent years and its cash flow is strong. The outlook for the industry is also bullish, so long-term investors should keep this company in their portfolio. The gray market premium suggests a quotation gain of around 60-70%.
– Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst – Merchant Banking, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Its material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects received a letter of intent for a contract, namely “the collection and door-to-door transport of municipal solid waste to the disposal site and the operation and maintenance of the equipment. / machines’ of the city – Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Price at Dec. 13 2021 09:25Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
The recently listed lender has seen good growth in all key metrics in the first half of the current fiscal year and expects around 30-35% revenue growth over the long term.
Price at Dec. 13 2021 09:25Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
The company approved a second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per share on a par value of Re 1 per share for fiscal year 22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.
Price at Dec. 13 2021 09:24Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
Listen: Why the MedPlus IPO Seems to be an Expensive Business
Most active actions on NSE at the start of the session
Price at Dec. 13 2021 9:20 a.m.Click on the names of the companies for their live prices.
OPENING BELL: Sensex jumps 400 points and exceeds 59 K; Clever above 17,600; Vedanta and Axis Bank increase by 2% each
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
SGX Nifty Reports Negative Start Domestic stock markets are expected to start the new week on a positive note, following global trends. Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded at 128.5 points, or 0.73%, up to 17,673.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Asian stocks trade higher
Asian stocks opened higher on Monday as investors cheered the US rallies and digested the Bank of Japan’s key survey on business confidence. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.95%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.99% South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.80% Australia’s ASX 200 added 0.55% Chinese Shanghai jumped 1.05% The Hang Hong Kong’s Seng jumped 1.62%
List of Tega Industries
Shares of Tega Industries will debut on Dalal Street on Monday. The IPO was open for subscription between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 in the price range of Rs 443-453 per share, with the company raising Rs 619.23 crore through the issuance. Prior to its listing, it ordered a premium of Rs.300-320 per share on the gray market.
Technical view
Under pressure from weak global markets, the NSE Nifty50 Index formed an indecisive Doji pattern on the daily charts, which would likely keep traders on their toes for the next few sessions.
India VIX relaxes
The fear gauge fell more than 3% to 16.06 Friday from its close at 16.60 Thursday.
US stocks rise despite surging consumer prices
Wall Street stocks ended a strong week with a new record high on Friday despite the latest surge in consumer prices in the United States which raised Federal Reserve expectations. The Nasdaq rose 0.73% to 15,630.60
The dollar has remained stable
The dollar was calm at the start of a week in which central bank meetings, including those of the Federal Reserve, are likely to boost currency markets, while the pound fell slightly after Boris Johnson put in guard against the impact of the new COVID-19 variant. The dollar index was little change at 96.091 The euro edged up to $ 1.1316 The pound fell to $ 1.3257 The yen fell to 113.51 per dollar The yuan traded its hands at 6 , 3599 against the greenback
Oil rises on optimism
Oil prices rose on Monday, extending last Friday’s gains, aided by growing optimism that the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant will be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent futures soared 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 75.68 a barrel by 0100 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 69 cents, or 1 percent, to $ 72.36 a barrel.
REITs sell stocks worth Rs 1.092 cr
Net-net, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) turned sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,092.4 crore, according to data available from NSE. DIIs have become net buyers to the tune of Rs 386.63 crore, the data shows. REITs withdrew Rs.7,462 crore from the shares between December 1 and December 10.
The rupee goes down again
The rupee fell 18 paise to an over 16-month low of 75.78 against the US dollar on Friday amid continued outflows of foreign funds and growing concerns over inflation.
10-year bonds
India’s 10-year bond jumped 0.35% to 6.37 after trading in a range of 6.34 to 6.37 on Friday.
Call rates
The weighted average overnight call rate stood at 3.29% on Friday, according to RBI data. It has moved in a range of 2.00 to 3.45 percent.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/sensex-nifty-live-today-2021-12-13/liveblog/88247503.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]