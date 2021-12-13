Expanded Santos appoints new CFO as he prepares to sell assets





A sign reading Santos Ltd is displayed on the front of the company's office building in the rural township of Gunnedah, located in the northwest of New South Wales in Australia, March 9, 2018. REUTERS / David Gray / File Photo

MELBOURNE, Dec. 13 (Reuters) – Santos Ltd (STO.AX) on Monday appointed a new CFO for the first time since sealing its $ 6 billion buyout of Oil Search, which will play a key role in the sale of interests in assets in Papua New Guinea and Alaska. Santos promoted Anthea McKinnell, who was deputy to outgoing CFO Anthony Neilson with immediate effect. "I am delighted to announce Anthea as internal successor to the CFO role at this crucial time for Santos as we finalize a merger that expands our business regionally," said Santos Managing Director Kevin Gallagher, in a press release. After five years as CFO, including working on three acquisitions, Neilson progresses to the role of Commercial Director. He will help oversee the integration of Oil Search, Santos' largest takeover. The deal is positioned as one of the top 20 oil and gas companies in the world and as Australia's largest independent gas producer, with annual production of 116 million barrels of oil equivalent, surpassing Woodside Petroleum (WPL .AX) until it seals its merger with BHP Group (BHP .AX) petroleum business in mid-2022. "This merger provides us with an unparalleled growth portfolio …" said Gallagher in comments sent via email. "The size and scale that comes with this merger means we have a strong balance sheet and high quality credit. The next big move by the company is expected to be the sale of a stake in the PNG LNG project, of which Santos is now the largest owner with a 42.5% stake, ahead of PNG LNG operator Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N). Gallagher wants to sell part of PNG LNG's extended stake to align stakes in PNG LNG and the Papua LNG project, led by TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA), to facilitate the development of a range of gas assets in PNG . Based on independent expert Grant Samuel's assessment of Oil Search's stake in PNG LNG, Santos could earn between $ 2.5 billion and $ 2.8 billion for a 10% stake. Analysts see Total as the logical buyer, especially since the French giant's $ 20 billion LNG project in Mozambique is on hold. "Nothing is guaranteed in life, but with Total's LNG portfolio very tight over the next two years, and Papua in desperate need of the Mozambique debacle, there would be few more obvious deals to occur in the LNG world that Total purchasing 10 -15% of PNG LNG, "said Mark Samter, analyst at MST Marquee, in a note. Analysts also expect Santos to sell a 15% stake in Oil Search's Pikka oil project in Alaska. ($ 1 = AU $ 1.3959) Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

