Asian stocks rise, markets ready for central bank parade – Markets

Wayne Cole (Reuters) Sydney, Australia

Mon 13 December 2021





11:50

Markets

finance, market

Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors seemed confident markets can withstand anything that comes from a series of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end of US stimulus policy.

Omicron remained a concern with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of new variant cases, but again, markets are relying on vaccines to limit the economic fallout.

The Federal Reserve is generally expected to signal a faster decline in asset purchases this week, and therefore an earlier onset of rate hikes. It will also update the dot charts for rates over the next two years.

The market is already well advanced, with a hike to 0.25% fully integrated in May and rates of 0.75% at the end of the year.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also coming together, and all are moving towards a policy of normalization at their own, often frigid, pace.

The measured market reaction to Friday’s US inflation report suggests a lot is already factored into the policy, although with so many meetings there is the risk of a surprise or two. .

“The outlook for global monetary policy transitioning across multiple geographies at varying speeds is a recipe for volatility, and it could be argued that the heightened risks around the virus are as well,” said John Briggs, global head of strategy. office at NatWest Markets.

“All the noise and cross currents mean volatility is the most likely outcome.”

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan rose 0.8%, after rebounding 1.7% last week.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.0% as a survey of major manufacturers found sentiment to be the best since late 2018.

Chinese stocks rose 1.4% from last week’s 3.1% jump in hopes of further stimulus after Beijing’s recent easing of bank reserve requirements.

Wall Street also looked to extend its gains with Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures up 0.4%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures increased 0.5% and FTSE futures increased 0.3%.

The Treasury market has taken the risk of past Fed hikes with confidence, perhaps in the belief that this will translate into lower long-term inflation and a lower peak for the cash rate.

10-year bond yields rose 12 basis points last week, but at 1.49% they remain well below the year’s high of 1.776%.

The prospect of a more aggressive Fed has supported the US dollar, although it has flattened in recent days.

“We believe the bar for a hawkish surprise from the Fed is set high, so unless it revises its forecast in depth, the dollar’s rally should be on hold,” said Jonathan Petersen, market economist at Capital. Economics.

“That said, the greenback may appreciate further over the next year.”

On Monday, the dollar index was firm at 96.139, holding between 95.848 and 96.594 over the past week.

The dollar was a little firmer on the yen at 113.54 but faced resistance at 113.95, while the euro fell to US $ 1.1305 after spending the past two weeks in a tight range. of $ 1.1226 / $ 1.1382.

In the commodities markets, gold was busy going nowhere at $ 1,786 an ounce after gaining fleeting support from the high US inflation reading.

Oil prices have extended their rebound, after breaking a six-week losing streak with gains of around 8% last week.

Brent climbed 82 cents Monday morning to $ 75.97 a barrel, while US crude rose 89 cents to $ 72.56.



