Economic News Live – The Hindu

12:38

Over a billion merchant transactions processed in November: PhonePe

Digital payments and financial services firm PhonePe said offline merchant transactions on its platform have grown 200% from last year and have processed more than a billion merchant transactions. in November.

The company attributed this growth to the rapid expansion it has seen in acceptance of offline merchants across India. PhonePe now has a network of merchants in 15,700 towns and villages, constituting 99% of the country’s PIN codes, he said in a statement.

12:04

Grofers renames itself Blinkit

Grofers online grocery delivery service has said it is rebranding itself Blinkit to reflect its backbone to fast-paced commerce.

A few months ago we started a journey to build the future of commerce with a 10 minute delivery of most of the things our customers need in their daily lives … We have learned a lot as Grofers, and all of our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure are reallocated to pivot into something with fast and astounding trade for the commodity market, Blinkit said in a blog post.

India’s fast-paced trade sector is expected to reach $ 5 billion by 2025, up from $ 0.3 billion currently, according to a RedSeer report.

11:40 a.m.

Credit Suisse announces appointments to Board of Directors

Credit Suisse has announced the appointment of Francesco De Ferrari as CEO of the wealth management division. De Ferrari, who has also been appointed interim CEO of EMEA, will join the company’s board, effective January 1, 2022.

Christian Meissner, CEO of the investment banking division, has been appointed CEO of the Americas region. In addition, Helman Sitohang and Andre Helfenstein have been appointed CEO of the APAC and Switzerland regions respectively. In addition, Mark Hannam has been appointed head of internal audit.

The new appointments are in line with the new strategy and the new organization of the Group, as announced in November 2021.

11:13

Binances Singapore subsidiary withdraws license application

Binance Asia Services Pte Ltd, the Singaporean subsidiary of Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, will withdraw its local license application and end its digital payment token services in the city-state of here on February 13, 2022, he said in a statement. .

Given global strategic, business and development considerations, Binance Asia Services has withdrawn its application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to obtain a license to operate a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in the country. , the company said.

10:50 a.m.

The rupee wins against the US dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar at the start of trading after plunging to a more than 16-month low in the previous session. The domestic unit opened strongly at 75.64 and edged up to quote 75.63 against the greenback in early trades, posting a 15 paise rise since the last close.

The Indian currency was boosted by the positive trend in domestic stocks. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10% to 96.18.

10:25 a.m.

Supriya Lifesciences IPO at 700 crore

Supriya Lifescience Ltd, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, will open its initial public offering (IPO) of 700 crore on December 16 with a price range of 265 to 274 per share. The call for tenders for key investors will open on December 15.

The three-day IPO includes a new issue of shares valued at 200 crore and an offer to sell of up to 500 crore by its promoter. Investors can bid on a minimum of 54 stocks and in multiples thereafter.

10:09 am

Chinas SenseTime withdraws $ 767 million from IPO

Chinese start-up SenseTime will withdraw its initial public offering of $ 767 million in Hong Kong and update its prospectus after it was placed on a U.S. investment blacklist by the Biden administration on Friday.

9:44 a.m.

Oil prices rise

Oil prices rose, extending last Friday’s gains, aided by growing optimism that the impact of Omicron variants may be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent futures gained 0.7% to $ 75.68 per barrel, while US WTI rose 1.0% to $ 72.36 per barrel. Both benchmarks posted gains of around 8% last week, their first weekly gain in seven.

9:21 a.m.

Indian indices open up

Indian indices opened higher amid positive global indices and advanced in early trade. At 9:20 a.m., the Sensex was up 378.85 or 0.64% to 59,165.52, while Nifty was up to 17,637.40, up 126.10 or 0.72%.

On Friday, the index of 30 stocks ended down 20.46 points or 0.03% to 58,786.67. Likewise, the NSE Nifty lost 5.55 points or 0.03% to 17,511.30.

National macroeconomic data announcements and the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates were the main events that fueled sentiment in the equity market this week, analysts said.

9:00 a.m.

Asian equities on the rise

Asian stocks rose as investors appeared confident markets can withstand anything that comes from several important central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.8%, after rebounding 1.7% last week. In Japan, Nikkei rose 0.91% while Topix gained 0.37%. Chinese stocks added 1.4% to last week’s 3.1% jump. South Korea Kospi was trading 0.61% higher.

In the US, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both rose 0.4%.

—-Edited by John Xavier

(With contributions from Reuters, PTI, and other news agencies.)