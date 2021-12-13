Asian stocks advance after Wall St hits new record high





BEIJING Asian stock markets rose on Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China pledged to support entrepreneurs to support economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney moved forward this week ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting in which higher US inflation could influence the decision to start undoing stimulus measures that are boosting stock markets. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 closed Friday up 3.8% for the week in a rally led by tech companies. Also on Friday, Chinese leaders pledged tax cuts and other support for entrepreneurs at an annual planning meeting that focused on maintaining stability after economic growth slumped to a level unexpectedly 4.9% from a year earlier in the last quarter. The ruling Communist Party wants to “avoid a hard landing” before the leadership changes at a meeting at the end of next year, Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% to 3,702.88 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1% to 24,238.13. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.9% to 28,691.98 after the quarterly Tankan survey showed a stronger than expected improvement in trading conditions for service industries. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.2% to 3,017.36 and the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.6% to 7,397.40. India’s Sensex index opened up 0.4% to 58,985.13. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 1% on Friday to 4,712.02. It is up 25.5% over the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6% to 35,970.99. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7% to 15,630.60. Government data showed US consumer inflation topped a 39-year high of 6.8% in November. But the impact on the financial markets was limited because it was in line with expectations. Rising inflation has prompted the Fed to step up the pace at which it is reducing bond purchases that pump money into the financial system. The Fed previously planned to raise interest rates ultra-low at the end of 2022, but investors now expect that to be postponed until mid-year. On Friday, more than 70% of S&P 500 stocks rose. Software maker Oracle jumped 15.6% for the biggest gain in the index after posting strong quarterly results. Microsoft and Apple each grew 2.8%. Manufacturers and sellers of housewares also helped boost the S&P 500. Costco was up 6.6%, while Coca-Cola was up 2.6%. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose $ 1.07 to $ 72.74 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 73 cents to $ 71.67 on Friday. Brent crude, the price base for the international oil trade, rose 99 cents to $ 76.14 a barrel in London. It gained 73 cents the previous session at $ 75.15 a barrel. The dollar gained 113.51 yen against 113.43 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $ 1.1296 from $ 1.1311.

