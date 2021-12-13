US Stock Futures Point to More Wall Street Records as Attention Shifts to Central Bank Meetings





U.S. equity futures rose on Monday after setting records last week, after data was released showing the core measure of consumer prices falling. What is happening Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00,

+ 0.01%

increased 112 points, or 0.3%, to 35,987

Futures on the S&P 500 ES00,

+ 0.16%

added 0.4%, or 17 points, to 4,720

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 NQ00,

+ 0.35%

increased 0.4%, or 64 points, to 16,395 Last week each of the major indices rose 4%, along with the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.95%

closing at its 67th record of 2021 on Friday. The US benchmark has gained 25% this year. What are the market drivers While the headline of Friday’s inflation report was that the main index had hit a 39-year high on an annual basis, there was relief that the monthly momentum had waned. Markets appear poised for the Federal Reserve to announce a faster rate of reduction on Wednesday this week in response to rising prices. The wait for this week’s FOMC meeting is the announcement of a faster QE cut, and perhaps a hint that the first U.S. rate hike could come sooner than expected, Ipek said. Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. We could see certain categories of stocks fall out of favor, such as memes stocks which benefited greatly from cheap liquidity and which might not stand as high on their own in the months to come, she added. . Along with the flurry of weeks of central bank decisions, which will also include the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, markets will also focus on coronavirus headlines. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday evening warned of a tidal wave of omicron infections and said England would step up the pace of booster vaccinations. How other assets trade The Turkish Lira USDTRY,

+ 2.10%

collapsed against the dollar, as S&P warned it could lower Turkey’s debt rating. The Central Bank of Turkey responded by intervening in the markets due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates.

