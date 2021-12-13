U.S. Equity Futures Rise As Markets Brace For Fed Policy Change Following Spike In Inflation





Andrew Burton / Getty Images U.S. equity futures rose on Monday, as traders waited for the Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

After US inflation hits its highest level in 39 years, the Fed is expected to tighten policy at a faster rate of reduction.

Markets are focused on central banks this week, with decisions coming from Europe, the UK and Japan as well as the Fed. US stocks looked set to open higher on Monday to start a busy week in central bank decisions, as expectations rose for the Federal Reserve to step up the pace of cutting its monthly asset purchases at its meeting two days. Dow Jones futures were up 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each about 0.3% higher at 5:30 a.m. ET, indicating a higher start of trading later in the month. the day. This builds on Friday’s gains when the S&P 500 hit a new high. The dollar gained 0.3% to hit $ 96.41. Data on Friday showed that consumer price inflation in the United States rose at the fastest rate since 1982 through November, to 6.8% from 6.2% in October, paving the way for the Fed to decide to announce a faster reduction in its bond purchases. “Although expected, this is by far the highest inflation among developed economies in the world, and well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% average inflation target,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at the eToro investment platform, in a note. “This will force them to step up the pace of political tightening when they meet.” The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to begin its meeting on Tuesday. Its conclusion on Wednesday will be followed by a political statement and a press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. During the pandemic, the Fed broughtmonthly purchases of $ 80 billion of US Treasury bonds and $ 40 billion of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in an attempt to calm markets and support the economy. Deutsche Bank economists now expect the Fed to double its rate of cut, reducing Treasury bill and MBS purchases to $ 20 billion and $ 10 billion per month, respectively, and the process discount ends by March. Markets will get a US retail sales reading for November on Wednesday, which should give some insight into the strength of consumer demand during the holiday season. In Europe, the monetary policy decisions of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are expected on Thursday. Investors are following developments around the Omicron coronavirus variant, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged on Sunday people over 18 to get a reminder by the end of the year. The latest figures from the UK showed the highest daily increase in Omicron cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 3,137. London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% on Monday morning. But European markets appeared to focus on banking decisions for the week, rather than Omicron’s DAX. Frankfurt rose 1%, while the pan-continental Euro Stoxx 600 rose 0.6%. Overnight, Asian markets won after China’s top policymakers alludes to more stimulus to come. On Friday, they pledged to prioritize economic stability in 2022, speaking at an annual conference. The Shanghai Composite closed 0.4% higher, while the Tokyo Nikkei rose 0.7% after positive data on manufacturers’ sentiment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged 0.2%. Oil prices edged up on Monday, after posting their biggest weekly gain since August last week as Omicron fears eased. Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to $ 75.35 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% to $ 71.69 per barrel. Read more: Buy these 38 stocks to cash in on them as inflation hits its highest level in nearly 40 years and avoid the pain of future disruptions, says Jefferies

