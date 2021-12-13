Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Monday, December 13
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stock futures are stable after the S&P 500 record close on Friday
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, December 8, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. equity futures rose slightly on Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke two-week losing streaks and posted their best weekly performances since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which ended a four-week losing streak, posted its best weekly performance since March. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq still have work to do, but the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday, rebounding from a period of selling that began on November 26. Futures reduced their earnings, however, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday at least one patient infected with the omicron Covid variant has died in the UK
2. Deaths of Covid in the United States nearly 800,000 while the risk of omicron was observed
UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 4: Hattie Pierce, 75, receives a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine booster from Dr. Tiffany Taliaferro at the Safeway on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Monday, October 4, 2021 (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ- Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
America’s death toll from Covid is approaching 800,000. data from Johns Hopkins University As of Monday morning, the death toll in the United States since the discovery of the coronavirus in late 2019 stood at 797,348. While the delta variant remains the dominant strain in the United States, contributing to more than 1,200 deaths per day, the Authorities are stepping up efforts to get Americans vaccinated against the highly mutated omicron. Covid booster injections provide “optimal care,” White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
3. Fed’s faster possible taper, inflation to top next week for investors
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a House Finance Committee hearing in Washington, DC on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
After the biggest year on year on Friday surge in consumer prices in nearly 40 years, inflation will again be the focus of investor concerns as Tuesday brings the final reading on producer prices and the start of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting in December. The central bank, at its last scheduled policy meeting of the year, is expected to discuss accelerating the end of its bond buying program. Ahead of the Fed’s decision on Wednesday afternoon, the latest retail sales reading will be released before the bell that morning. Industrial production figures and weekly jobless claims data will be released on Thursday.
4.Apple nears $ 3 trillion market value as stock skyrockets
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Source: Apple Inc.
Sharp apple closer to becoming Wall Street’s first $ 3 trillion company. With just over 16.4 billion shares outstanding, Apple is expected to hit nearly $ 182.86 per share to break this milestone, just over a year after surpassing a $ 2,000 billion market value. . As of Friday’s close, Apple has gained 35% so far this year, on top of its 80% increase in 2020. Earlier this year, Apple briefly lost its title of Most Valuable Company to Microsoft, which was around $ 428 billion to reach a market cap of $ 3 trillion.
5. MotorTrend Named Rivian R1T All-Electric Truck of the Year
A Rivian R1T electric pickup truck during the company’s IPO outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
MotorTrend appointed on Monday the The all-electric Rivian R1T is its Truck of the Year 2022, beating other pickups from Ford, General Motors and Hyundai. MotorTrend called the R1T, which is the first mass-produced electric truck in the United States, “the most remarkable pickup truck we’ve ever driven,” in a statement announcing the award. Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle start-up backed by Ford and Amazon, went public last month. On November 16, the shares traded up 130% to $ 179.47 from its initial public offering price of $ 78. Rivian has taken a step back since. Even with the pre-market boost on Monday, the stock is still trading around $ 117 per share.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/13/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-dec-13.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
