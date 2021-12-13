Pre-market: these 5 actions pull the market

What’s Happening: Only Five Firms, New Goldman Sachs Research Findsand Google parenthave contributed 51% of S&P 500 returns since April. Since the start of the year, they represent more than a third of the increase in the index.

After climbing 76% in 2020, Amazon stock has only risen 6% this year, compared to an almost 26% increase in the S&P 500. Supply chain issues and salary increases to recruit and retain workers have eaten away at Amazon’s profits despite the ongoing boom. in online shopping.

Facebook, now called Meta, has done a little better, jumping 21% since the start of the year. But that leaves him on track for his worst year since 2018, as investors assess regulatory threats and the social network’s pivot to virtual reality.

Apple and Google shares rose 35% and 69% respectively. This is enough to join the MANTA club.

Tesla also makes the cut. After rising 743% in 2020, shares of electric automaker Elon Musk continued to rise. They are up 44% since early 2021 as Wall Street tries to position itself for the green energy transition.

Chipmaker Nvidia, for its part, got rid of global supply issues and matched gains of 122% last year with a 131% increase in 2021. Microsoft’s booming cloud business has resulted in a 54% jump in stocks this year, also beating its performance in 2020.

Take a step back: There have been times over the past 12 months when investors have tried to reduce their exposure to high growth companies, which don’t look as attractive in a world where interest rates might start to rise. . But overall, technology and Tesla have remained the undisputed market champions although the basket of winners is slightly different.

A question that often arises when looking at the small number of companies fueling the S&P 500 is whether the concentration makes the market vulnerable to a larger pullback. If something happens to Nvidia, for example, will everyone be hurt whether or not they own shares in the company?

Goldman Sachs believes that as it stands, the risk is low. The investment bank said investors have already taken into account the start of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and notes that borrowing costs will remain extremely low. Corporate profits also “continue to exceed expectations.”

“Although the ‘unknowns’ are the source of the biggest drawdowns and, by their nature, are impossible to assess in advance, the macroeconomic environment does not suggest that the risk of drawdowns is high in the months to come. to come, ”said its strategists.

Chinese SenseTime postpones market debut

SenseTime is postponement of its major IPO after being caught up in the tensions between the United States and China.

The Chinese artificial intelligence startup said on Monday it would delay its much-anticipated debut in the Hong Kong market, where it had planned to raise up to $ 767 million. It was due to start trading as early as this week, reports my CNN Business colleague Michelle Toh.

Quick flashback: On Friday, the US Treasury Department placed SenseTime on a list of “companies in the Chinese military-industrial complex”. Americans are not allowed to invest in these companies.

The US Treasury said SenseTime was sanctioned because of the role its technology plays in human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

SenseTime “strongly” denied the charges and said it was “caught in the midst of geopolitical disputes”. China’s Foreign Ministry said the sanctions against SenseTime were “based on lies and disinformation.”

The company said in a stock exchange filing Monday that it would postpone listing “to protect the interests of potential investors in the company” and allow them to “consider the potential impact” of the US move on any investment. Investors in Hong Kong who have already applied to participate in the IPO will receive refunds, he added.

What is SenseTime? The company was founded in 2014 in Hong Kong. It generates hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue by deploying a portfolio of technologies that help power smart city systems and driverless vehicles. He is best known for his facial recognition software.

As of last week, SenseTime planned to price the shares at around 50 cents a piece. That would have put its valuation at around $ 17 billion. SenseTime said it “remains committed to completing the package and the list soon.”

The number of laid-off Americans plunged

If you have a job today, chances have never been better that you can keep it for as long as you want.

Layoffs and layoffs have falled as bosses try to avoid staff shortages that could hurt their businesses, reports my CNN Business colleague Chris Isidore.

“Employers hang on to workers for life,” said Julia Pollack, chief economist for ZipRecruiter.

About 1.36 million people lost their jobs in October, just over the record 1.35 million people made redundant in May.

New weekly jobless claims recently fell to their lowest level in five decades. This means that it is very likely that the November and December readings for layoffs and layoffs will drop even more, Pollack said.

Break it down: Employers realize how difficult it is to fill jobs and are willing to hang on to workers they might have laid off in the past. There are currently three vacancies for two people looking for work, according to data from the Ministry of Labor. This is by far the worst ratio for employers since the agency started tracking job postings in 2000.

“Businesses are loath to make cuts,” said Andy Challenger, senior vice president of investment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. “They’re hanging on to everyone they can.”

Following

The US producer price index, a measure of inflation, arrives Tuesday, but investors are eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.