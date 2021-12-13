Canadian Solar’s CSI Solar Subsidiary Receives Approval for its Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Project

GUELPH, TO, December 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Canadian Solar Inc.(the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. (“Solar CSI”) received approval for the proposed initial audience offer and listing of its shares by the listing committee of Science and Technological Innovation Council (“STAR Market”) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

At December 13, 2021, the STAR Market quotation commissiondetermined that CSI Solar had met the offering, listing and disclosure requirements associated with its proposed listing on the STAR Marketplace. In the next step, CSI Solar will have to go through the registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission before he can complete thelisting of its shares on the STAR Market.

Dr Shawn Qu, President and CEO of Canadian Solarcommented: “This is an important milestone for Canadian Solar and brings us one step closer to the planned STAR market listing of our subsidiary CSI Solar. Registration will provide us with another platform to raise growth capital and consolidate our module brand and leading manufacturing business. . “

He added, “After the planned listing of CSI Solar on the STAR Market, canadian solar will stay as majority and controlling shareholder of CSI Solar and sole owner of the Global Energy business, which develops solar and battery storage projectsin more than 20 countries around the world. We remain firmly committed to our NASDAQ listing and expect long-term shareholders to share in the benefits of growthof the planned listing on the CSI Solar STAR market. We appreciate the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s continued efforts to open up its financial markets and welcome international foreign issuers such as Canadian Solar. ”

the The company completed the sale and transfer of the China Energy business from CSI Solar to the Global Energy business avoid any potential competition between the Company and its subsidiary CSI Solar. Therefore, China Energy activity will not be on the planned STAR market list. The scope of the sale and transfer includes all the solar energy project development and ownership company in China. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, China Energy activity had a total pipeline of solar projects of 2.3 GWp, of which 300 MWp were overdue (advanced stage), and 127 MWp of solar power plants in operation. The sale and transfer are expected to take effect by the end of 2021 and Canadian Solar’s segment reporting going forward will reflect this change.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the largest solar technology and renewable energy companies in the world. It is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic solar modules, a supplier of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and a developer of large-scale solar energy and battery storage projects with a geographically diverse pipeline at various stages. of development. Over the past 20 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 63 GW of premium quality solar PV modules to customers around the world. Likewise, since entering the project development sector in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected more than 6.2 GWp in more than 20 countries around the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 430 MWp of solar projects in operation, nearly 7 GWp of projects under construction or in progress (late-stage) and an additional 17 GWp of pipeline projects (mid-to-early stage) . Canadian Solaris one of the most profitable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For more information on the company, follow Canadian SolaronLinkedInor visitwww.canadiansolar.com

Safe Harbor / Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as “believes”, “expects”, “” intends “,” estimates “, the negative of these terms, or any comparable terminology. Factors which could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the industry solar; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; government support for the deployment of solar energy; future available supplies of high purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers consumers and the stock levels of these products in the supply chain; changes in demand from major customers; changes in demand from major markets és such as Japan, United States, India, China and Brazil; changes in customer ordering patterns; changes in the product line; capacity of use; level of competition; pressure on prices and fall in average selling prices; delays in introducing new products; delays in the approval process for large-scale projects; delays in the construction of large-scale projects; delays in completing project sales; delays in the qualification process to register subsidiary CSI Solar in the PRC; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with characteristics requested by customers; shortage of materials or capacity requirements; availability of funding;logistical challenges which could increase the Company’s selling costs; fluctuations in exchange rates; litigation; potential initiation of an anti-circumvention investigationand other risks as described in the Company’s SEC documents, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 19, 2021. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it does not can guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar makes no commitment to update such information, except as required by applicable law.

