TSX Venture Exchange Updates Safety-Based Compensation Policies | Bennett Jones LLP

On November 24, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange) revised its policies on stock-based compensation. Specifically, policy 4.4 – Stock options (old policy) has been replaced by new policy 4.4 – Safety-based compensation (the new policy). The new policy, which takes effect immediately, represents a significant change from the old policy, providing greater flexibility for listed issuers as the new policy:

covers a wider variety of incentive securities, rather than just stock options; provides greater flexibility in structuring stock-based compensation plans; allows the exercise of stock options on a net exercise basis and without cash; and codifies certain pre-existing and unwritten rules of the Exchange governing compensation plans and stock-based awards.

New types of incentive securities that can be issued under stock-based compensation plans

The old policy only covered stock options, while the new policy extends the incentive securities that may be issued under the stock compensation plans of listed issuers beyond call options. stock to include deferred stock units, performance stock units, restricted stock units and stock appreciation rights (collectively, incentive securities).

In many cases, grants of incentive securities under the new policy are subject to many of the same rules and procedures as grants of stock options under the old policy. There are, however, a few important distinctions. For example, the new policy provides that incentive securities cannot be vested for a period of at least one year from the date of grant or issue, subject to acceleration in limited circumstances, so that the old policy did not contain any such acquisition conditions. In addition, under the new policy, persons providing investor relations services can only be granted stock options and the grant of stock options to such persons. must be acquired in stages over a period of at least 12 months, whereas the old policy did not contain such a restriction in particular.

It should be noted that capital pool companies and issuers listed on the NEX can only grant stock options and no other type of stock-based compensation.

New categories of stock-based compensation plans

The new policy provides for four categories of compensation plans in authorized securities (an issuer must choose a category):

a “work plan” under which the number of listed shares of the issuer that can be issued in accordance with all stock-based compensation plans in total is equal to a maximum of 10% of the issued shares of the issuer at the grant or issue date of any stock-based compensation under any of these stock-based compensation plans; a “fixed plan” under which the number of listed shares of the issuer that may be issued in accordance with all stock compensation plans in total is a specified fixed number of listed shares of the issuer up to a maximum 20% of the issued shares of the issuer on the date of implementation of the most recent of these securities-based compensation plans by the issuer; a “Hybrid Plan” consisting of an option plan on shares rolling up to 10% and other fixed up to 10%, under which the number of listed shares of the issuer that can be issued under the exercise of stock options is equal to a maximum of 10% of the issued shares of the issuer on the date of any grant of stock options, and the “fixed »In securities (other than stock option plans) under which the number of listed shares of the issuer that can be issued in accordance with all such stock-based compensation plans (other than stock option plans) in the aggregate is a fixed specified number of listed shares of the issuer up to a maximum of 10% of the issued shares of the issuer as at the inception date implementation of the most recent security compensation plan (s) (other than stock option plans) by the issuer; and a “Stock option plan up to 10%” under which the number of listed shares of the issuer that can be issued following the exercise of stock options is a determined number of listed shares of the issuer up to a maximum of 10% of the issued shares of the issuer on the date of implementation of the stock option plan by the issuer .

The old policy only allowed two “types” of stock option plans, namely the rolling plan and the fixed plan. While these types of plans remain available to issuers, both have been extended to allow issuance of incentive securities. In addition, the hybrid plan is a new category, designed to provide additional flexibility to issuers to meet their compensation needs. Meanwhile, the up to 10% stock option plan is effectively a subset of the fixed plan in that it allows a fixed number up to 10% only, and it is in effect. further limited to stock options only (and no other type of incentive stock).

Shareholder approval

Issuers must obtain shareholder approval to implement all of the stock-based compensation plans described above, with the exception of the fixed stock option plan up to 10%. .

Although the up to 10% fixed stock option plan can be implemented without shareholder approval, it is subject to certain requirements, notably that it does not allow the net exercise of the plan. ” stock options and that the number of listed shares that can be issued under the fixed stock option increases to 10% The plan must not be increased more than once during the for a period of 24 months.

Any change to an implemented security compensation plan, including when the number of shares issuable under the security compensation plan is changed, also requires shareholder approval.

The new policy also requires shareholder approval on an annual basis for the work plan and the working portion of the hybrid plan.

Other changes

Net financial year / cashless financial year

Under the old policy, the exercise price of a stock option was to be paid in cash. In contrast, the new policy allows for the exercise of stock options on a “net exercise” basis, when there is no cash payment to the issuer and the participant receives stocks according to a formula using the five-day volume weighted average price of the underlying stock. The new policy also expressly allows “cashless exercise” where a brokerage firm facilitates the exercise of a stock option and the issuer still receives the exercise price of the option. purchase of shares in cash.

Security based compensation outside of a security based compensation plan

The new policy allows the Bourse to consider, in certain specific circumstances, a request from an issuer to grant or issue security compensation outside of a security compensation plan, for example when:

Securities for services: Under the new policy and exchange policy 4.3 – Debt actions, an agreement by the issuer to remunerate a person through securities for services is subject to a number of requirements imposed by the Exchange. For example, if the person providing the services is at arm’s length from the issuer or any of its affiliates, the new policy states that only listed shares can be issued. In addition, the new policy stipulates that these securities cannot be issued for investor relations, promotion or market making purposes; Compensation due to non-arm’s length parties: Under Policy 4.3, an agreement by the issuer to settle outstanding debt for the securities is subject to a number of requirements imposed by the Exchange. In particular, Policy 4.3 states that the Exchange may refuse to accept any action for a debt transaction if the debt relates to management fees of more than $ 2,500 per month. Under the new policy, the Bourse increased this limit to $ 5,000 per month per person and to $ 10,000 per month in total per issuer. Only listed shares can be issued under policy 4.3; One-off payments as an incentive or severance pay: The new policy allows issuers to issue listed shares as an incentive or severance package without shareholder approval, provided that the maximum number of listed shares an issuer can issue is limited to : 1% of the shares issued for any particular issue; 1% of the shares issued to a single person during a 12-month period; and 2% of the shares issued to all persons in total during a 12 month period. Loans: When an issuer wishes to lend funds to a person for the purpose of acquiring securities of the issuer, this loan must first be approved by the shareholders of the issuer.

It is important to note that any award or issue of security compensation outside of a security compensation plan, unless otherwise provided (such as One-off payments as an incentive or severance pay as noted above), will be subject to shareholder approval, which may be obtained at a meeting or by written consent.

4G form

The old Form 4G has been expanded to address the additional types of security-based compensation that issuers can issue, and to include “snapshot” summaries of current security-based compensation and compensation-based compensation plans. current titles. It now also includes the old Form 4F as Schedule “A”. In addition, the new 4G form is now only a simple declaration form and it will no longer be used to ask the Exchange for its acceptance of a proposal for a change in the remuneration based on securities (a letter of request will be rather required for the latter).

The certification and commitment of Form 4F required of an issuer granting an incentive stock option has been repealed because the new Form 4G includes the substantial content of Form 4F.

Transitional provisions

The new policy is effective November 24, 2021. The new policy allows for stock-based compensation plans filed with the Exchange before November 24, 2021 (a legacy stock-based compensation plan) and all security-based compensation plans. of securities granted, issued or modified before or after November 24, 2021 in accordance with these compensation plans based on existing securities, to remain in force in accordance with their existing conditions. However, any legacy stock-based compensation plan that is to be submitted for shareholder approval, and any other stock-based compensation plan that is implemented or changed after November 23, 2021, must comply with the new Politics. Any stock-based compensation granted, issued or amended after November 23, 2021, other than under the old stock-based compensation plans, must comply with the new policy.