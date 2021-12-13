Johannesburg Stock Exchange launches Private Equity Market





JSE announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSE Private Placements (JPP), has been granted a financial services provider license, which will facilitate innovation and growth in raising private capital, both in fund own and in debt. JPP offers services to private entities wishing to raise debt or equity through an automated and digital platform. The online solution will directly connect private companies and issuers to investors, enabling private capital formation in a more transparent, efficient and accessible manner. Investors can access a range of potential offerings that meet their investment criteria and track the history of previous investments and transactions, providing much needed visibility in this rapidly growing segment of the market. We are delighted with this important milestone, said Leila Fourie, CEO of JSE Group. With JPP, we are building a future-proof capital market that offers a transparent digital marketplace that pairs private debt and equity issuers with investors, including venture capital funders, explains. she. Our engagements with institutional investors and private companies suggest that the market is hungry for this service because of the efficiencies it will introduce, says Valdene Reddy, director of capital markets. The JSE has been in discussions with private equity investors, venture capital firms, lenders, development finance institutions and consultancies representing businesses and private investors. JPP intends to simplify, automate and streamline the process of raising private capital, says Fourie. JPP’s private market services are offered in association with Globacap, a UK-based capital markets technology company in which JSE has a minority stake. Globacap has standardized the securities landscape, enabling the creation and transferability of frictionless assets. Over $ 10 billion in private equity and debt instruments are digitally managed on their platform for more than 80 companies and 4,300 investors. Myles Milston, CEO of Globacaps, says; “At Globacap, we have developed technology to unlock the potential of capital markets in the digital age. We are delighted to be working with the JSE on these cutting-edge projects and believe these advances will have a significant impact on South Africa’s economic growth. while positioning JPP as a market leader in digital private placements. “ Private markets continue to show phenomenal growth in capital formation and allocation. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused immense financial distress, increasing the demand for funding. Reddy said JPP will focus on financing South African SMEs and infrastructure and expand its services to the rest of the African continent in due course. JPP is a high priority company which is at the heart of the group’s strategy to develop and diversify the JSE on a sustainable basis, in response to a changing market environment. This initiative is an opportunity to boost investment in South Africa, contributing to job creation and economic growth, says Fourie. The JPP platform benefits both private companies and investors and will be a valuable growth engine for SA Capital Markets, concludes Reddy.

