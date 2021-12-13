Tega Industries shares make successful debut on the stock market; check details here





The second largest producer of polymer-based mill coatings, Tega Industries’ public issue of Rs 619 crore was underwritten 219.04 times from December 1-3

Representative image. News18

Tega Industries listed its shares on the stock exchange today, December 13, making a solid start with a massive 67.77% premium on its listing. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the opening price was Rs 753 against an issue price of Rs 453 per share, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) it was Rs 760. Currently, the shares are priced at Rs 734.40 on BSE, up 62.12% from the opening price. On the NSE, the shares are currently valued at Rs 738.00 each. Meanwhile, the listing was as expected as it showed strong IPO subscription, good yield ratios, high recurring activity and better financial growth in the market. The second largest producer of polymer-based factory coatings, Tega Industries’ public issue of Rs 619 crore was subscribed 219.04 times from December 1 to 3. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) had wagered 215.45 times the subscription on the portion reserved for them. At the same time, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 666.19 times. However, the retail investor portion saw 29.44 times the subscription. Regarding the public issue of the company, it was entirely an offer to sell (OFS) by the selling shareholders. In its early days, most analysts gave the corporate public issue an underwriting rating, citing strong fundamentals, weaker competition, prospects for business growth and a niche operating segment. The OFS of Tega Industries saw promoter Madan Mohan Mohanka unload up to 33.14 lakh of shares. Manish Mohanka also sold 6.63 lakh of shares within the framework of the OFS. About 96.92 lakh capital shares were also unloaded by Wagner, a partner of US private equity firm TA Associates, as part of Tega Industries’ IPO. Company History: It is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty and recurring consumables for the global mineral enrichment, mining and solids handling industry in bulk. Tega Industries, which was established in 1976, is currently the second largest producer of polymer-based factory coatings in the world. Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/business/tega-industries-shares-make-blockbuster-debut-on-stock-market-check-details-here-10206921.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos