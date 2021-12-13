Apple, Peloton, Pfizer, Omicron and the Markets – Five Things to Know

Here are five things you need to know for Monday, December 13:

1. – Stock futures rise with Fed meeting in focus

U.S. equity futures rose on Monday, potentially extending the S&P 500’s best weekly gain since February, as investors expect a busy week of central bank decisions, including a key Federal Reserve move on the reduction, while closely following the accelerated increase in Omicron infections around Europe.

The Fed is generally expected to step up its cut on its monthly bond purchases when a two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, especially after Friday’s data showing the rate of price inflation at. fastest consumption since 1982 last month. The Fed’s new growth and inflation projections could also cement market expectations for a rate hike in June.

The Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank will also issue policy statements this week, with concerns over rising levels of Delta and Omicron infections that could prevent each of the three banks from re-reporting. stricter conditions in the months, adding to the upward pressure on the US dollar.

On Wall Street, a relatively quiet week in corporate earnings will be supported by factory exit inflation data on Tuesday, the Fed’s decision and November retail sales data on Wednesday, and data on the housing and weekly unemployment claims Thursday.

As for Monday’s open, futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average show an opening bell gain of 115 points while those linked to the S&P 500 are valued for a lead of 15 points. Tech-Focused Nasdaq Composite Futures Show 60 Point Rise Early in Trading as Benchmark 10-Year T-Bill Yields Hold 1.477% in Overnight Trading .

2. – British Prime Minister warns against Omicron’s “tidal wave”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned of a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron infections threatening the world’s fifth-largest economy as he pushed for an acceleration of booster injections as scientists upped their threat level amid a wave of newly identified cases.

The government will vote on a series of new mandates, known as ‘Plan B’, later this week, with Johnson urging people to work from home, wear masks in public and carry immunization cards.

Omicron now accounts for around 40% of all new infections in London since it was first identified on November 27, health officials said, and is doubling in terms of spread every two to three days.

“An Omicron tidal wave is coming,” Johnson said in a televised statement to the nation. “And I’m afraid it’s now clear that two doses of the vaccine just aren’t enough to give the level of protection we all need.”

3. – Pfizer shares get a boost, a boosted UBS rating

Pfizer (PFE) – Get the Pfizer Inc. report shares rose in pre-market trading on Monday after a UK study showed a third shot of the drugmaker’s Covid vaccine offers solid protection against Omicron and UBS analysts lifted their rating and their price target.

The UK’s Health Safety Agency said a Pfizer booster offered about 75% protection against symptomatic Omicron infections, based on a study of 581 people identified as having the new variant, against about 90% against the Delta variant.

Pfizer shares were also lifted by a rating by UBS analyst Colin Bristow, who increased his price target on the drugmaker from $ 8, to $ 60 per share, while improving its rating on the action to “buy” from “neutral”.

Pfizer shares rose 1.7% in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $ 53.65 each.

4. – Apple is approaching a valuation of 3 trillion dollars

Apple (AAPL) – Get the Apple Inc. The stock rose in pre-market trading, raising the value of the world’s most valuable company closer to the $ 3 trillion mark.

Apple shares, which have risen over 38.6% so far this year, first crossed the $ 2 trillion mark in August 2020, just two years after hitting the $ 1,000 mark. billions of dollars. And while reports vary when it comes to iPhone demand – and indeed sufficient supplies – this holiday season, few analysts are willing to bet against the group’s longer-term outlook.

“While supply chain issues have held back Apple’s growth on this massive product cycle that unfolds across its hardware ecosystem, we believe the history of pent-up demand for Cupertino is still under. – estimated by investors with chip issues, a transitory issue in our opinion, ”said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a longtime Apple Bull.

Apple shares rose 1.1% in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $ 181.42 each. A price tag of $ 182.85 each is expected to push the tech giant past the $ 3 trillion mark.

5. – And just like that … Platoon Shares Leap

Interactive Platoon (PTON) – Get the Class A report from Peloton Interactive, Inc. stocks rebounded higher on Monday after the fitness equipment maker posted a short video that poked fun at the

Peloton, which fell to a 20-month low last week, has been beset by concerns about changes in post-pandemic customer habits and reports of safety issues with its treadmill. Last week, a key character in the “Sex and the City” reboot passed away as a result of Peloton training, adding to the group’s brand challenges.

In a Sunday response, however, Peloton posted a lightweight clip to their verified Twitter feed – using ‘Mr. Great actor Chris Noth – who extolled the virtues of cardio-focused exercise.

Peloton shares were marked 3.15% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $ 39.72 each.