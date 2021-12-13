Givex rings the opening bell on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Content of the article TORONTO Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. (TSX: GIVX), a leading financial technology company with 20 years of sustainable and profitable growth, was honored to ring the opening bell on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today to celebrate its listing listed on the TSX under the symbol GIVX. Givex President and CEO Don Gray rang the bell, along with some of the Givex board and leadership team including: Debra Demeza, Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Brittain Brown, President

Graham Campbell, Chief Operating Officer

Michael Carr, independent director

Mo Chaar, Commercial Director

Robert Munro, independent director, and

Jim Woodside, Chief Financial Officer

Content of the article It’s an important day for our company, our team and our shareholders, said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange marks the start of an exciting new era in Givex’s history, as it allows the company to accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions, while maintaining earnings through our established sales and marketing channels, he added. A video of the ceremony is available on the TMX Group YouTube channel. About Givex Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a financial technology company with 20 years’ experience of sustainable and profitable growth that has developed and marketed a cloud-based omnichannel technology platform seamlessly integrating gift and loyalty programs, point of sale systems and flexible payment. services, to retail and hospitality businesses at the corporate level around the world. With customers including some of the largest brands in the world, the Givexs platform is currently deployed in approximately 96,000 customer sites in 70 countries. Visit Givex.com for more information. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005028/en/ Contacts Joe donaldson

Marketing Director

Givex

[email protected]

416.350.9660 #distro

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/press-releases-pmn/business-wire-news-releases-pmn/givex-rings-opening-bell-at-toronto-stock-exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos