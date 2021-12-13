Travel stocks push European stocks lower amid Omicron concerns





The DAX chart of the German stock index is pictured on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany on December 10, 2021. REUTERS / Staff

Travel and energy stocks lead to declines

Markets consider crucial c.bank meetings this week

Vifor Pharma speeds up CSL buyout negotiations Dec. 13 (Reuters) – European stocks closed lower on Monday, led by travel and energy stocks amid rising risks from Omicron variants, as a wave of central bank policy decisions this week kept investor sentiment subdued. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased early-session gains to end 0.4% lower, marking its fourth consecutive day in the red. Travel stocks (.SXTP) fell 2.6% on risks of tighter movement restrictions after the UK reported its first death from the coronavirus variant Omicron. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register London’s FTSE 100 (.FTSE) and FTSE 250 (.FTMC) fell 0.8% and 1.2% respectively, to mark their worst session in two weeks. UK travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) fell 3.5%. Oil prices have weakened over concerns that the new variant and associated restrictions will affect demand. The European energy sector lost (.SXEP) with Royal Dutch and BP (BP.L) falling between 2.2% and 2.7%. “The headlines on the Omicron variant weigh on the minds of traders,” said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital. Investors are focused on the monetary policy decisions expected to be made by the European Central Bank (ECB), the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan this week. The ECB is expected to halve the amount of assets it buys each month starting in April, according to a Reuters poll, which estimated that high euro area inflation would hold up by the end of 2022 means a rate hike is years away. “It will be a relatively accommodating week due to Omicron,” said Willem Sels, global investment director at HSBC, adding that the ECB would likely maintain its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) due to the emergence of the new a variant. Concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant and surging inflation have recently spurred periods of selling in the markets, keeping the STOXX 600 more than 3% below its all-time high in mid-November. On the upside, Vifor Pharma (VIFN.S) jumped 18.5% after Swiss drugmaker and Australia’s CSL (CSL.AX) both confirmed they were talking about a possible merger. Read more Norwegian aluminum maker Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) rose 2.7% after raising cost-cutting targets and announcing plans to pay a bigger dividend for 2021 after rising profits. Read more Daimler Truck rose nearly 11%, extending its gains after a strong start on Friday, with Citigroup starting coverage with a “buy” rating. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bangalore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Maju Samuel and Dan Grebler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

