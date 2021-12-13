Biden appears determined to make transient inflation last





Perhaps we shouldn’t be too hard on President Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for insisting for months that inflation would be transient.

While the word has come to be understood to mean something of short duration, its literal meaning gives more leeway: an event or condition that is temporary; something that ends up passing.

On this reading, current inflation could be transitory even if it lasts another decade. The Great Depression was transitory. Life itself, as poets and priests remind us, is transitory. So the glory of the world, they chant when a new pope is installed. So it’s good that Mr. Powell at least decided to withdraw the term, not primarily because it was misleading, but because it made no sense. Read more Free expression The significant question for this, as for all events in human history, is: how long will be transient? The Great Inflation, which lasted nearly two decades from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, ultimately proved to be transitory, but in its time it gutted the value of savings and investments, contributed to the the failure of at least three presidencies, produces unprecedented economic misery and stagnant growth, and nurtures a widely held belief in the impending failure of American capitalism. It turned out to be transitory only after the Fed’s Paul Volcker strangled it with a sharp monetary contraction and President Reagan simultaneously reinvigorated the productive capacity of the US economy. Despite the best efforts of current Fed and White House incumbents to emulate the staggering combination of policy mistakes that contributed to Great Inflation, no one serious yet thinks we’re going to start over. Tax incontinence and monetary abandonment of a sort that would have been familiar back then in the 1960s saw the federal debt balloon this year to nearly 123% of gross domestic product and central banks balance sheet explode to nearly $ 9 trillion. We have yet to start a war in Southeast Asia or see the quadrupling of oil prices that catapulted general prices into the stratosphere last time around. But MM. Biden and Powell try out the old college. It is good news that Mr. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are likely to accelerate the reduction of their bond buying program this week. But historians will surely take it as inexplicable that even on a faster schedule, the central bank will continue to buy hundreds of billions of dollars in treasury bills and mortgages over the next few months at a time when inflation is subduing. current is around 5%, unemployment is 4.2% and declining, and GDP growth, according to latest Atlanta Fed report estimate, is close to an annualized rate of 9% in the current quarter. Growth will slow next year, and possibly inflation too, but the mismatch between monetary policy and the state of the economy is still virtually unprecedented. WSJ Opinion: A Discussion With Eric Schmidt On AI And The Future Of Humanity Join WSJ Opinions Paul Gigot and Former Google CEO for a Discussion on the Effect of Technology on Society Online Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Register now The latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund, in October, projected next year growth of 5.2%. Even if inflation slows down to half of its current rate, and if the Fed follows the end of its bond purchases with a succession of rate hikes, as the markets are now expecting, that would still leave us with nominal growth above 8% while official interest rates are barely 1%. It’s hard to imagine how anti-inflationary this is. The key to the path of inflation lies, as always, in expectations. Here, the particular problem for Mr Biden is the mismatch between his insistent optimism about the economy and a realistic explanation for how inflation is falling. Even as the supply chain issues that contributed to inflation ease over the next year, the high risk now is that employees who saw their real wages drop last year due to soaring prices. consumers want to catch up. The conference council said last week that businesses expect wages to rise 3.9% next year, the highest rate in more than a decade. Jobs remain close to historic highs. the activity rate is a long way from its pre-pandemic peak. The Build Back Better plan, unless Senator Joe Manchin finally puts a stake in his heart, will likely add, among other things, a significant additional demand for labor to fill all these unionized childcare jobs. , education and green jobs. Like the Congressional Budget Office tell us last week that would add $ 3 trillion to the 10-year deficit, not the $ 231 billion hinted at by the three-card Monte trick that all of its major provisions are supposed to disappear after a few years. So Biden’s plan for inflation appears to involve adding to a huge increase in demand while quietly hoping that workers will be in an even greater hurry to avoid a wage-price spiral of the kind we’ve seen in years. 1970. All this when the Fed is so far behind the curve that it cannot see the curve. If that doesn’t really sound like a plan, don’t worry, it’s only transient. The current surge in inflation is no accident. It is the result of irresponsible policies that reduce the supply of goods and services, especially energy. Images: Reuters / AFP / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly



