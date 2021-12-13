Didi’s Wall Street Exit Says Investors Are Following Chinese Rules

When Chinese rideshare giant Didi Chuxing decided to delist its shares in the United States, it was a sharp turnaround that illustrated the growing divide between Wall Street and China’s rapidly growing corporate sector.

Just six months ago, Didi was the latest Chinese start-up darling to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, following the path of companies such as Alibaba and Baidu to list its shares in the world’s leading financial center. .

Now Didis’ decision to move its listing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange almost certainly heralds more departures, and few other Chinese startups are likely to pursue an IPO in the United States anytime soon.

Combined with the growing presence of banks in China and Beijing’s growing control over Hong Kong, this adds up to a simple truth: American investors will still have little trouble handing their money over to Chinese companies, but it will have to be on terms. from China.