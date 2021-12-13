Business
Didi’s Wall Street Exit Says Investors Are Following Chinese Rules
When Chinese rideshare giant Didi Chuxing decided to delist its shares in the United States, it was a sharp turnaround that illustrated the growing divide between Wall Street and China’s rapidly growing corporate sector.
Just six months ago, Didi was the latest Chinese start-up darling to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, following the path of companies such as Alibaba and Baidu to list its shares in the world’s leading financial center. .
Now Didis’ decision to move its listing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange almost certainly heralds more departures, and few other Chinese startups are likely to pursue an IPO in the United States anytime soon.
Combined with the growing presence of banks in China and Beijing’s growing control over Hong Kong, this adds up to a simple truth: American investors will still have little trouble handing their money over to Chinese companies, but it will have to be on terms. from China.
I don’t think access to China has changed at all, said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. American investors, he said, will simply be subject to Chinese financial regulation and many companies are not deterred by Beijing’s trade and financial policies.
It could be a risk, he said. But it is investing.
The fine line that powerful Wall Street players will need to cross has been clear over the past month: Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, and Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, the largest bank in the world. funds, the two retracted their comments on China. Mr Dimon said he regretted a joke that JPMorgan would outlive the Chinese Communist Party, and Mr Dalio sought to clarify his support for human rights after initially comparing China’s approach to that of a strict parent.
Chinese companies and American investors have long seen others win over: Investors envisioned fortunes from China’s rapid economic growth, and corporations coveted the deep pockets and cachet of foreign investors.
But the long and difficult business relationship has seriously deteriorated in recent years. The Trump administration has accused China of unfair trade policies and claimed that mobile phone giant Huawei was stealing technology from Western rivals. Earlier this year, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile were deregistered by the NYSE for complying with an executive order prohibiting Americans from investing in companies with ties to the Chinese military.
At the same time, US regulators have become increasingly concerned about the methods Chinese companies use to register with the United States.
Chinese law broadly prohibits foreign investors from owning shares of Chinese companies in certain sensitive industries, so many instead use variable-interest entities that are mostly shell companies, often based in places like the Cayman Islands. Investors buy a portion of these shell companies through what are known as American Certificates of Deposit, or ADRs.
Neither U.S. nor Chinese regulators like ADRs. They offer Chinese companies a way to evade the intent of Chinese securities laws, while U.S. regulators say they lack transparency for investors. Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted rules it would force companies listed in the United States to open their books more to American accounting firms or to be kicked out of the American stock exchanges.
This is something the US government and China seem to agree on in that they don’t want it, said Dan Chace, portfolio manager at Wasatch Global Investors, a Salt investment firm. Lake City. Mr Chace said his business switched to buying listings in Hong Kong earlier this year to save us the headache of all these questions.
But avoiding such headaches means investing within regulatory systems controlled by Beijing, not Washington.
China has kept vigorous surveillance on numerous companies, including Didi, which was the subject of privacy and cybersecurity investigations almost immediately after its IPO. Regulators blocked the company from signing up new users, then ordered it from app stores within two days. Beijing has also targeted other US-listed companies for cybersecurity reviews: Full Truck Alliance, whose apps connect freight customers and truck drivers; and Kanzhun, which runs a job search platform called Boss Zhipin.
Daniel Ives, technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Beijing’s stronger hand was breathtaking.
We cannot look an investor in the eye and tell them to own Chinese technology today, he said. The action against Didi, he said, shows the risks of investing in China at a time when Beijing is really starting to close in its walls.
But as China regulates its tech companies more aggressively, it is also updating the way it manages its banking and financial sectors, said Mark Rosenberg, chief executive of GeoQuant, a political risk analysis firm in New York. York and Assistant Professor at Columbia University.
In part, this is designed to make China a more attractive capital market so that tech companies like Didi can be listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and international investors can invest in them, Rosenberg said.
While Chinese companies made their debut in the United States with much fanfare, the Alibabas The $ 25 billion IPO was a record in 2014, they represented only a fraction of the companies listed on the American stock exchanges. In October, 282 Chinese stocks were listed in the United States, valued at around $ 1.7 trillion, according to a study by JPMorgan Asset Management. That’s just over 3 percent of the value of the entire US stock market.
And the 37 Chinese companies that made initial public offerings on U.S. exchanges this year accounted for just 4% of total new listings, according to data compiled by Dealogic.
Even if Chinese companies ditch the US stock exchanges, it wouldn’t make much of a difference. From a business perspective, that’s okay, said Owen Lau, a research analyst covering exchanges for Oppenheimer, an investment bank and research firm in New York City.
But China’s vastness makes it an attractive market. U.S. banking giants see great opportunities to negotiate more deals in China, help companies there raise funds and manage money for the country’s rapidly growing financial class.
Banks have long made only limited profits in China, which for decades has required them to share their gains with local partners. But banks have been pushing to expand their businesses there, a push Beijing is increasingly embracing.
This year, China allowed Citigroup to open a custody business in the country, essentially acting as a bank for Chinese investment funds. The government has also given the green light for JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs to take full ownership of their investment banking and trading businesses there, after decades of waiting.
These measures are expected to accelerate the growth of banks from their operations in China. JPMorgans’ exposure to China, including loans, deposits and exchanges, stood at $ 19.7 billion at the end of September, up from $ 17.1 billion in 2016, according to company documents. Morgan Stanley’s activities in China more than doubled in the same period, reaching $ 4.4 billion in the third quarter from $ 2.1 billion in 2016, the sixth largest exposure of banks outside the United States. United. And Citigroups’ exposure to China was $ 20.2 billion at the end of the third quarter, up from $ 17.2 billion at the end of 2016.
But US financiers and investors who are aiming for big profits from China should proceed with caution, said Dick Bove, senior banking analyst at Odeon Capital Group.
Didis’ decision to delist increases the risk that if US banks get significant positions in the Chinese market, China will kick them out, he said.
As for investors, said Mr Bove, who the heck now wants to invest in a Chinese company, if all of a sudden China is going to pull a company out of whatever exchange it is on?
