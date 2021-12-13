Percentage of women on boards of leading Irish stock market companies rises to 30%





The number of women in the top 20 companies on the Irish stock exchange has risen to 30%, according to a new study.

The Balance for Better Business Review Group’s fourth report, launched this morning, found that Irish businesses have made progress towards achieving gender balance at board level over the past year.

In 2021, the percentage of women on the boards of directors of ISEQ 20 companies reached a new record of 31%, compared to 18% last year. According to the study, 42% of companies listed on ISEQ 20 now have at least three female members of their board of directors. For other listed companies, the percentage of women on boards of directors is now 20%, compared to 9.6% at the start of 2018. In other large Irish companies, the percentage of women on boards is now 22% in total. According to the Balance for Better Business Review Group, the 31% increase from 18% among ISEQ 20 companies shows that the country is on track to meet its goal of having 33% female board members. by the end of 2023. These increases mean that Ireland, in November 2021, rose from 17th to 12th position on the list of women on the boards of the largest companies in the EU27. “It is encouraging to see that further progress has been made this year,” said TnaisteLeo Varadkar. I am particularly happy that we have reached the intermediate objective of having 30% female representation on the boards of directors of ISEQ20 companies. Mr Varadkar said women are still under-represented in executive director roles and progress in rectifying this has been too slow. Indeed, while many companies have exceeded their 2021 target for female representation, some Irish listed companies and large private companies have missed theirs. At present, there are still five listed companies (13%) with all-male boards of directors. Change takes time, but the progress made shows what can be achieved when businesses focus on making change, Varadkar said. I hope to see more progress on senior management goals next year. Gender pay gap According to the Balance for Better Business Review Group, some of the targets missed by some Irish companies are in line with the findings of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) latest report on the gender pay gap. Balance for Better Business co-chair Julie Sinnamon said the business case for more diverse decision-making and leadership is well established. The OECD report shows that, despite societal changes over the decades and various initiatives in the labor market, education and public policies, women continue to earn less than men, with the gap being even larger. pronounced among the highest paid. Gender pay gap reporting will be introduced in Ireland in 2022, meaning companies will need to include reports on the reasons for any pay gap. Balance for a Better Business review group co-chair Julie Sinnamon said the business case for more diverse decision-making and leadership is well established. “While there is still work to be done at the board level, the real challenge is to achieve balance at the leadership level in organizations,” said Ms. Sinnamon. “We will continue to highlight how proactive talent management and succession planning provide avenues for companies to facilitate change in their own organizations. “A strong and solid pool of future women leaders influences the shape of future management teams and future boards of directors. “This will bring about lasting, long-term change in a way that does not allow too much emphasis to continue on recruiting women to boards,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/business/companies/arid-40764795.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos