Opinion: Inflation is out of control. It’s time for the Fed to raise interest rates





In November, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, climbed to 6.8% year-on-year, and the core CPI, which excludes food and energy, reached 4.9% year-on-year. These rates are the fastest we’ve seen in 39 years. Prices for food at home increased 6.4% year over year, and the cost of energy, which includes gasoline and electricity, was 33% higher than a year ago year. Rents , who were depressed at the worst of the pandemic as home ownership increased and young people hung up on their families, continued to normalize, rising 3% from a year ago.

Now all eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s next move. If full employment and price stability are both part of the Fed’s dual mandate, the Fed should probably be more worried about these higher prices. New labor market data suggests the economy has reached or will soon reach full employment, but inflation is still out of control. The Fed must act now to prevent faster inflation from scuttling the US economic expansion and eroding the purchasing power of consumers. That means it is expected to step up the pace of its quantitative easing and raise interest rates several times next year.

The Fed’s upcoming actions are especially important for older Americans on fixed incomes and low-income families who lack the bandwidth to support further cost increases. Factors that the Fed once called “transitory” persist with the health crisis. With each new variant of Covid-19 or increase in cases, consumer demand for goods increases, fouling supply chains and the costs of transportation networks that are ultimately passed on to consumers. Therefore, from one year to the next price changes for things like furniture (11.8%), household appliances (4.9%), clothing (5%), new and used motor vehicles (11.1% and 31.4%) and leisure products (3.9%), such as televisions (7.9%) and sports equipment (8.4%), are booming.

At the same time, other factors driving inflation are likely to be more lasting, including rising energy costs as the global economy turns to renewables, demand for computer chips as everything goes. high-tech and higher wages amid labor shortages as the population ages. Wages, for example, were up 4.8% from a year ago in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Based on the Conference Board’s fourth quarter CEO Confidence Survey , 79% of CEOs plan to increase salaries by 3% or more over the next year. And a recent survey of CFOs said companies plan to pass the higher costs on to consumers.

In addition, the complete reopening of the service sectors will trigger another round of upward cost pressures that will drive up consumer prices. Just before the Delta variant swamped the United States in late summer, in-person services began to reopen. As a result, the prices of airline tickets, cinemas and restaurants have skyrocketed. This happened as food and energy prices were also on the rise and businesses faced growing labor shortages. We can expect even higher prices going forward as these businesses continue to reopen over the next year. Higher inflation is not entirely a by-product of the Fed’s policies. The lockdowns induced by a pandemic abroad that lead to backlogs of manufacturing orders that increase costs for companies are beyond the control of the Fed. In addition, the generous fiscal stimulus that the federal government has injected into the US economy, and the outlook for future stimulus, are also generating consumer price inflation. However, the Fed is responsible for the low interest rates, which have contributed to the rise in prices of financial assets and housing, which can fuel demand for goods and services which is passed on to consumer prices. For example, households could use the increase in their home equity to finance purchases or home improvement projects. It makes sense, then, for Fed policymakers to step up the pace at which they are cutting quantitative easing and forecasting several interest rate hikes in 2022. These hikes could go a long way in helping consumer price inflation slow. Even two or three hikes would leave interest rates well below historical levels and continue to allow economic expansion to continue. The job market, on the other hand, looks strong. Unemployment rates for various demographics are closer to pre-pandemic levels: the gap between unemployment rates for Blacks and Hispanics and the national rate (4.2%) narrowed in November to 2 , 5% and 1.0%, respectively. In addition, the number of “missing persons” from payroll continues to contract, settling at 3.9 million in November after losing 22 million at the start of the US pandemic. And the overall labor force participation rate, at 61.8%, is only 1.5% lower than the February 2020 pace. At this point, the Fed should probably be more concerned with price stability than full employment. And this latest report from the CPI on inflation should help bring this cause to the forefront with financial markets and the American public.

