Stock market today: stocks slide to start the week





Stocks pulled back on Monday as investors reacted to omicron’s weekend developments and eagerly awaited this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. While much of the past week has been spent encouraging data indicating that omicron may be a milder version of the COVID coronavirus, the strain could still hamper economic activity. Several European countries have enacted restrictions to fight the omicron variant, including Norway and the United Kingdom, with the latter announcing its first death from omicron and saying it is expected to be the dominant strain in the country within days. . And in the United States, the average number of new daily COVID cases eclipsed 100,000 for the first time in two months. Meanwhile, some investors are watching as the Federal Open Market Committee announces its latest policy decisions on Wednesday. While most expect the benchmark federal funds rate to remain stable, some believe the central bank will accelerate the timeline to cut its asset purchase program by $ 120 billion per month. Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange, also guided investors to the New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations. Short-term (one-year) inflation expectations rose to 6.0% in November from 5.7% in October, but three-year expectations actually fell to 4.0% from 4.2%, the first time since June.

Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. “This is something the Fed will continue to monitor as it continues to stress that it wants inflation expectations anchored around 2%,” Reinking said. “While it’s clearly above that level, it’s positive to see that tick drop even though a single data point a trend doesn’t (spoken about in my best Yoda impersonation).” All major indices were down: The Dow Jones fell 0.9% to 35,650, the S&P 500 was down 0.9% to 4,668 and the Nasdaq ended down 1.4% to 15,413. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 fell 1.4% to 2,180.

fell 1.4% to 2,180. U.S. Crude Oil Futures slipped 0.5% to $ 71.29 a barrel.

slipped 0.5% to $ 71.29 a barrel. Gold Futures rose 0.2% to close at $ 1,788.30 an ounce.

rose 0.2% to close at $ 1,788.30 an ounce. Bitcoin fell over the weekend and through Monday, down 3.6% from Friday afternoon to $ 46,688.45. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.)

fell over the weekend and through Monday, down 3.6% from Friday afternoon to $ 46,688.45. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.) Dollar tree (DLTR, -0.5%) was the center of attention after the discount retailer responded to Mantle Ridge yesterday about its attempt last week to replace the entire DLTR board, calling it l “unwarranted aggressive and hostile” effort. The activist investor, who unveiled a 5.7% stake in Dollar Tree in mid-November, is also pushing for former Dollar General (GM) chairman Richard Dreiling to assume the role of executive chairman of the board of directors. UBS analyst Michael Lasser (Buy) called the back and forth between the two parties “typical of the process,” and Dollar Tree’s response over the weekend “is likely the message the board of administration remains confident in the way forward for the company. Additionally, Lasser believes that “the clear path for this title is higher” and that DLTR “is one of the best ideas in the business for 2022”.

