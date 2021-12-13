Lucid jumped 7% after being included in the Nasdaq 100. Here are the 6 stocks added and removed from the tech index.





Traders were encouraged by the profits but are still concerned about inflation. Brendan McDermid / Reuters Lucid stock jumped 7% on Monday after news that the electric vehicle maker would join the Nasdaq 100.

Six stocks will be added and removed from the technology-intensive index on December 20.

Airbnb and Palo Alto networks also join the tech index, while Fox and Cerner are cut. Lucid Group shares jumped 7% on Monday after news that the electric vehicle maker would join the Nasdaq 100 later this month. But the title reversed lower amid a massive sell-off in the broader market. Before the opening on December 20, Lucid and five other stocks will be added to the high-tech index in its annual replenishment. The Nasdaq 100 Index is made up of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and dates back to January 1985 when it was launched with the Nasdaq Financial 100 Index. Both indices are reconstituted annually in December. The Nasdaq 100 is popular with investors seeking exposure to fast growing technology companies. Investors can access the index through Invesco QQQ Trust, which aims to provide investment results that match the performance of the Nasdaq 100. These are the six companies that will be added and removed from the index next week. 1. Airbnb Ticker: ABNB

Market capitalization: $ 114.9 billion

Index change: added Gabrielle Lurie / Reuters 2. Fortinet Ticker: FTNT

Market capitalization: $ 56.2 billion

Index change: added Fortinet; Reuters 3. Palo Alto Networks Symbol: PANW

Market capitalization: $ 53.9 billion

Index change: added Palo Alto Networks, Santa Clara, California August 17, 2017. Smith / Gado / Getty Images Collection 4. Lucid group Ticker: LCID

Market capitalization: $ 63.5 billion

Index change: added Lucid engines 5. Zscaler Symbol: ZS

Market capitalization: $ 45.4 billion

Index change: added Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry opens the company conference on June 15, 2021. Zscaler 6. Datadog Symbol: DDOG

Market capitalization: $ 56.2 billion

Index change: added Rafael Henrique / Getty Images 7. CDW Company Ticker: CDW

Market capitalization: $ 26.7 billion

Index change: deleted Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images 8. Fox Corporation Symbol: FOXA / FOX

Market capitalization: $ 20.1 billion

Index change: deleted News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Drew Angerer / Getty Images 9. Cerner Corporation Ticker: CERN

Market capitalization: $ 21.9 billion

Index change: deleted To encircle 10. Checkpoint software Ticker: CHKP

Market capitalization: $ 14.9 billion

Index change: deleted Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software. Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images 11. Trip.com Group Symbol: TCOM

Market capitalization: $ 18.7 billion

Index change: deleted Passengers gather near the Delta Airlines counter as they check-in their luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States, May 23, 2021. Reuters / Carlos Barria 12. Incyte Company Mnemonic: INCY

Market capitalization: $ 14.6 billion

Index change: deleted A Biogen employee works in the company’s Cambridge, Massachusetts laboratory in 2013. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/nasdaq-100-index-changes-6-stocks-added-removed-lucid-airbnb-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos