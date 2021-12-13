Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,748.45, down 142.17 points.) Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Industrialists. Down $ 2.06, or 2.2%, to $ 90.27 on 37.5 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $ 1.83, or 3.5 percent, to $ 51.14 on 20.7 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 74 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $ 30.57 on 18.2 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Up two cents, or 0.03%, to $ 65.79 on 18 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 34 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $ 23.67 on 13.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.1 percent, to $ 48.13 on 10 million shares. Companies in the news: Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NO). Up to 35 cents or 47.9 percent to $ 1.08. The shares of Noront Resources Ltd. gained nearly 50% in Monday’s trade after Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. has increased its bid for the company in its fight for the takeover of BHP. Wyloo says he is now offering $ 1.10 per share for shares in Noront that he does not already own, beating BHP’s offer by 75 cents per share. Noront is developing several projects in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario. Wyloo says he owns a 37.2 percent stake in the company and has no plans to back any other deals for the company. He indicates in his proposal that Noront shareholders have the option of accepting his cash offer or of continuing to participate in Noront’s unrealized potential by remaining a shareholder. Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX: GIL). Down 39 cents to $ 51.68. Gildan Activewear Inc. has signed an agreement to purchase Phoenix Sanford LLC, the parent company of Frontier Yarns, for US $ 168 million. Frontier is a producer of cotton, polyester and cotton blend yarns. It has four facilities in North Carolina that employ approximately 800 people. Gildan says it bought about 40 percent of Frontiers’ production this year for textile manufacturing in Central America and the Caribbean. The company says the acquisition of Frontier will allow it to leverage its vertically integrated global supply chain. Managing Director Glenn Chamandy says the acquisition expands and complements Gildan’s existing wire capabilities and provides additional capacity to support long-term growth. Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc. says it expects its production next year to increase by about five percent from 2021. The Calgary-based company says it expects that production next year to be 750,000 to 790,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Suncor says the production forecast comes as it ramps up production at the Fort Hills mine, partially offset by the sale of its stake in Golden Eagle’s offshore operations in the UK. The refinery’s throughput is expected to be 430,000 to 445,000 barrels per day in 2022. Production forecasts came as Suncor announced it was forecasting capital expenditures of $ 4.7 billion for next year. , down from its forecast earlier this year to a maximum of $ 5 billion in 2022. The plan includes between $ 3.2 billion and $ 3.4 billion in sustaining capital, including planned maintenance and optimization of residues. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

