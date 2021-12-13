2022 401 (k) and IRA contribution limits

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

A new year calls for new opportunities to improve your retirement savings game and that may involve putting more money into your 401 (k). If you haven’t already taken note of the IRS ‘ contribution limits adjusted to the cost of living for workplace pensions, perhaps now is the time to plan for the future. Retirement savers with a 401 (k), 403 (b), most 457 plans and the federal government Savings plan can contribute up to $ 20,500 in 2022, an increase of $ 1,000 from the limit of $ 19,500 in 2021. This means you can set aside about an additional $ 83 per month in your 401 (k) plan beginning in 2022. 401 (k) savers aged 50 and over can make an annual catch-up contribution of up to $ 6,500 in 2022 (no change from 2021), for a total contribution of $ 27,000.

Subscribe to the Select newsletter! Our best picks delivered to your inbox. Buy recommendations that help you improve your life, delivered weekly.register here.

Why it’s worth sticking to the higher 401 (k) contribution limit

If you can already allow you to maximize your 401 (k) account, you should take advantage of the increased contribution limit in the new year and plan to save an additional $ 1,000 to make your total contribution for the year $ 20,500. This is sort of an obvious option, thanks to these tax breaks that come with 401 (k) dues: 1. Lower your taxable income even further Contributions to your 401 (k) come directly from your paycheck and are paid in pre-tax dollars, reducing your taxable income. Contributing more to your 401 (k) can further reduce your taxable income. If you contribute the extra $ 1,000 to your 401 (k), your gross income will be lower for 2022. An income tax deduction wouldn’t apply if you took that $ 1,000 and put it in something else, like a savings account or brokerage account. 2. Grow more money tax-free The extra $ 1,000 you put in your 401 (k) will add to the amount of money you can grow tax-free. If you otherwise put that $ 1,000 into something like a taxable brokerage account, you would be responsible for paying taxes on your dividends (and any earnings if you sell your investments) at the end of the year. “Funds placed in the brokerage account would create capital gains taxes,” Matt Rogers, CFP and director of financial planning at faithfulness Electronic money advisor, indicates Select. With a 401 (k), as you probably know at this point, your income will automatically flow back into your plan and the compound interest will work. Savers for retirement earn returns on their initial investment, as well as on their investment earnings, allowing their savings to grow exponentially over the long term. Plus, Rogers argues that the extra $ 1,000 in pension contributions are easy to save as it’s automatically deducted from your paycheck during the year, meaning you wouldn’t have to think about how. that you would spend that amount of money otherwise. “The extra savings are shielded from human nature to ‘spend them if you see them’,” he says. Can’t afford to maximize your 401 (k)? That’s okay, but at least make sure you’re contributing enough to meet any employer. Otherwise, it’s basically free money left on the table.

Don’t have a 401 (k) option to get started?

If your job doesn’t offer a 401 (k) plan, making consistent IRA contributions is a good retirement goal for the New Year. The IRA contribution limit has not changed, as individuals can still contribute up to $ 6,000 in total between their traditional IRA accounts and Roth IRAs. IRA savers aged 50 and over can make an annual catch-up contribution of up to $ 1,000 in 2022 (no change from 2021), or $ 7,000 in total. If you haven’t opened an IRA yet, consider doing so through brokerage firms like Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments and Improvement (a first-rate robo-advisor). All three offer both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs. With traditional IRAs, you delay paying taxes until you withdraw funds from your account later in retirement. With Roth IRA, however, you pay taxes up front by contributing after-tax dollars, and later in retirement, your withdrawals are tax-free (as long as your account has been open for at least five years). Generally, traditional IRAs work best if you expect to be in a lower tax bracket when you retire, while Roth IRAs are best for those in a lower tax bracket today. . The latter is probably best for young investors who are early in their careers and therefore plan to have more income (and a higher tax rate) when they retire. Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage ofpersonal finances,technology and tools,The well-beingand more, and follow us onFacebook,InstagramandTwitterto stay up to date.

Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.