Stocks fall as markets wait for central bank meetings





Fed, ECB, BoE, BOJ among central bank meeting hosts

Dollar soars high in blockbuster week for central banks

10-year U.S. Treasury yield drops, curve flattens NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell and the dollar gained ground on Monday as investors awaited news of a series of central bank meetings this week and considered a future without a safety net from the Fed. The US Federal Reserve is expected to signal a faster slowdown in asset purchases, which could bring it closer to an interest rate hike. The Fed’s policy-making committee will also update its members’ rate expectations over the next two years. The dollar rose slightly ahead of upcoming meetings, with investors considering the possibility of the Fed starting to hike rates in 2022. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register “(The) central bank’s rate decisions this week will likely show stocks must rise without help from central bankers,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA. “Volatility will remain high throughout (these) decisions by the Fed, ECB and BOE.” The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan are also meeting this week and each heading towards normalizing their own monetary policies. Fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 weighed on the US and European markets after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a ‘tidal wave’ of new cases, and the World Organization for Health has said it poses a “very high” global risk, with some evidence that it escapes vaccine protection. Read more The FTSE index (.FTSE) was down 0.83%. The Pan-European STOXX 600 Index (.STOXX) lost 0.43% and the MSCI Global Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.80%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 320.04 points, or 0.89%, to 35,650.95, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 43.05 points, or 0.91%, to 4 668.97 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 217.32 points, or 1.39%, to 15,413.28. The dollar index rose 0.27%, the euro down 0.01% to $ 1.1282 as it is seen as vulnerable to a hike in US rates given expectations that the Fed will tighten its policy faster than the ECB. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell on Monday and the yield curve flattened as traders braced for a hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve during their meeting. Read more The yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell 6.5 basis points to 1.424% and the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds fell 6.7 basis points to 1.817%. The ECB, meeting on Thursday, is expected to confirm that its € 1.85 trillion ($ 2.09 trillion) emergency pandemic stimulus package will end next March. Read more APP program Expectations of a rate hike at Thursday’s Bank of England meeting have been revised down as Omicron worries about the near-term economic outlook. Oil futures have eased as new doubts emerged about the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, although OPEC predicted in its monthly report that the variant’s impact on the fuel demand would be light. Brent futures were down 1.01% to $ 74.39 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 0.53% to 71. $ 29. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Chronology of the Lira December 2021 Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

