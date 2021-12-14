SenseTime delays IPO after being hit by another US blacklist





The Chinese artificial intelligence startup said on Monday it would delay its IPO in Hong Kong, where it had planned to raise up to $ 767 million. It was to start negotiating this week.

The US Treasury Department on Friday placed the company on a list of “Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies” in which US President Joe Biden has banned Americans from investing.

The US Treasury said that SenseTime had been sanctioned because of the role its technology plays in the possibility of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang accusations that SenseTime strongly denied.

The company noted in a stock exchange filing Monday that it would postpone listing “to protect the interests of potential investors in the company” and allow them to “consider the potential impact” of the US decision on any investment.

Investors in Hong Kong who had previously applied to participate in the IPO will receive refunds, he added. SenseTime said it “remains committed to completing the package and the list soon.” He said on Monday he would issue an updated prospectus for investors, with a new timeline expected. China’s Foreign Ministry said the new US sanctions against SenseTime were “based on lies and disinformation.” “We urge the United States to immediately revoke its bad decision and end its words and actions which interfere with China’s internal affairs and undermine China’s interests,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin. “If the United States persists in acting arbitrarily, China will certainly take strong action to retaliate. “ Another shot SenseTime, which was founded in 2014 in Hong Kong, generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue a year by deploying technology for everything from smart city systems to driverless vehicles. The company is no stranger to international spotlight, at one time become the most valuable AI startup in the world in 2018. He is also a member of the Chinese national AI team, which helps the country in its ambitions as a technological superpower. But the firm is best known for its facial recognition software. Friday’s announcement isn’t the first time SenseTime has had trouble with Washington. In 2019, the company’s Beijing subsidiary was placed on a List of American entities , prohibiting it from buying American products or importing American technology without a special license. Around this time, the US government also raised concerns about the western Chinese region of Xinjiang and the ties facial recognition software companies like SenseTime had with the region. Although the use of this technology in policing and internal security is widespread throughout China, it is particularly prevalent in Xinjiang, where up to 2 million people belonging to Uyghurs and others Muslim ethnic minorities were reportedly placed in internment camps, according to the US State Department. . Beijing maintains that the camps are vocational training centers that help de-radicalize citizens. But Uyghur exiles have called the crackdown a “cultural genocide”, with former detainees claiming to have been brainwashed and ill-treated. Announcing the new restrictions on Friday, the US Treasury Department again raised concerns about potential human rights violations in the region. The government said the SenseTime branch in Shenzhen had “Developed facial recognition programs that can determine the ethnicity of a target, with particular emphasis on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.” SenseTime rebuffed the allegations on Saturday, saying that “we strongly oppose the designation and the accusations that have been leveled against it.” “The accusations are unfounded and reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of our business,” he added. “We regret being caught in the midst of geopolitical disputes.” The firm also pledged to “take the appropriate measures to protect the interests of our company and our stakeholders”, without further clarification. He declined to comment when asked for details. SenseTime added in its weekend statement that it operates “as a software company committed to promoting sustainable, responsible and ethical use of AI,” which has “complied with applicable laws and regulations … in the jurisdictions where we do business “. The company said it has formed an “AI Ethics Council, made up of internal and external experts, [which] ensures that our company strictly adheres to recognized ethical principles and standards. “ Last week, SenseTime planned to price the shares at between 3.85 and 3.99 Hong Kong dollars, or about 50 cents a piece, according to a stock market file. That would have put its valuation at around $ 17 billion in the upper range. Prior to the postponement, the company was scheduled to begin operations in Hong Kong on December 17. CNN’s Beijing office Brian Fung and Ben Westcott contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/13/investing/sensetime-ipo-hong-kong-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos