Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Before Fed Meeting; Tesla Stock breaks key holder

Dow Jones futures were slightly higher following Monday's market sell-off ahead of this week's Fed meeting. Tesla stock broke through a key support level, while Apple reversed sharply after hitting record highs. And stock market leaders Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia fell sharply.







On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%. The S&P 500 also lost 0.9%, while the Nasdaq sold 1.4%. The small cap Russell 2000 lost 1.4%.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) reversed 2.1% lower on Monday after hitting all-time highs, while Microsoft (MSFT) fell 0.9% in today’s stock market. Home deposit (HD) and Nike (OF) remain below the new points of purchase.

Leader in electric vehiclesYou’re here (TSLA) slipped 5% on Monday. His rival, Rivien (RIVN), climbed 3.7%. Lucid group (LCID) rebounded 4%. And the Chinese leaders of electric vehicles Li Auto (TO) and Xpeng Engines (XPEV) recorded heavy losses.

Among the main actions to watch for Monday, Arista Networks (A NET), Driven brands (RDVN) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) are in or near new shopping areas. Amid the recent volatility in the stock markets, investors should continue to develop watchlists and avoid making new purchases until the current market rally attempt begins a day of monitoring.

Microsoft and Tesla are stocks in the IBD rankings. Arista was listed in the Stocks Near A Buy Zone column for this week and was the IBD stock for Monday. , while Driven Brands was featured in last week’s IPO Leaders article.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Fed meeting

After the market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures, as well as S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures, were slightly above fair value. Keep in mind that the pre-market action on futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trades in the next regular trading session.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 1.4% on Monday, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) fell 0.9%. The IBD 50 Innovative ETF (FFTY) slipped 3.4%, approaching corrective lows.

Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield traded at around 1.42% on Monday.

On Tuesday, the two-day Federal Reserve meeting will begin, and the Fed is expected to release its decision on Wednesday after the policy meeting concludes. the Fedis expected to act quickly to end its bond buying program and to signal that it will raise interest rates next year in an effort to curb the rapid rise in inflation. The Federal Reserve’s new quarterly economic projections are expected to call for two rate hikes for 2022.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Attempted stock market rally

Major stock indexes performed poorly on Monday, as the Nasdaq retested its critical 50-day benchmark. Despite the losses, Monday marked the 6th day for further attempts to rally on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, and the 8th day for industrial stocks on the Dow Jones.

Although the indices are still trying to start a rally, the market correction is not yet complete; several days are not trendy. From day 4, you are looking for a major clue to increase sharply in volume higher than the previous day. This would indicate a follow-up day and signal the start of a potential uptrend.

Until such a signal appears, themarket outlookremains a market in correction. Investors should avoid further buys and maintain watchlists of the most important growth stocks. Make sure to keep a close eye on your portfolio to make sure you are protecting your gains and reducing losses quickly.

Now, while the market is still correcting, now is a good time to look for stocks that could be the leaders of the next uptrend. A useful tool in such research is the relative strength line. The RS line measures the price performance of a stock relative to the S&P 500. If the stock outperforms the broad market, the RS line tilts upward. If a stock is performing worse than the broader market, the line will point lower.

After Friday’s session, The Big Picture commented, “The Nasdaq managed to close just above its 50-day moving average. a volatile time. “

For more daily stock market commentary, check out IBD’s The Big Picture.

Five Best Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Right Now

Stock Market Leaders Sell: AMD, Nvidia

Flea giants Advanced micro-systems (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) sold 3.4% and 6.75% respectively on Monday.

Both stocks remain above their 50 day line, but their cushions are disappearing. If their 50 day lines are unable to offer substantial support then further weakness would be expected.

Dow Jones Stocks to Watch: Home Depot, Nike

Home Depot shares remain just below a buy point of 416.66 in a tight three-week formation. Home Depot is one of the best players in the Dow Jones for 2021, up 52.6% year-to-date through Monday’s close. The shares traded down 2.4% on Monday.

Retail leader Nike is charting a new flat base which has a buy point at 179.20, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Stocks are trying to find support around their 50 day line after Monday’s 1.3% loss.

Four growth stocks to watch during the current market correction

Stocks to watch: Arista, Driven, Louisiana-Pacific

Monday’s IBD stock of the day, Arista Networks, is flat with a buy point of 134.24. ANET shares shows a strong IBD composite score of 97 out of a perfect score of 99, according to theIBD inventory check. Shares were up 1.2% on Monday.

Positively, the stock’s RS line is right off new highs, indicating significant stock market outperformance during recent weakness in major stock indexes.

Shares of the IPO Leader Driven brand attempted a breakthrough on Monday after a cup with the handle’s 33.47 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. But stocks reversed lower, falling more than 1% to close below the entry.

Louisiana-Pacific is in the buy range beyond a 73.76 buy point in a handle cup after Monday’s 2.6% loss. The 5% buy range peaks at 77.45.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the current market correction on IBD Live

Electric Vehicle Inventories: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Li Auto triggered the sell loss reduction rule 7% to 8% below the buy point of 34.93 from a cup base with a handle after last week’s drop, but is trying to bounce back. Stocks are at their 50 day line after finding support around the 200 day long term moving average. A new base could be formed. Shares fell 3.4% on Monday.

Xpeng Motors triggered the round trip sell signal from a buy point of 48.08 during the steep decline in early December. But XPEV stocks are back to their 50 day support level. Wait for the stock to form a new base, which would offer a new entry. The title was down 3.2% on Monday.

Lucid Motors shares contributed to Friday’s 3.1% rebound, climbing 4% on Monday. LCID stock remains stretched beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle, but the huge gains have diminished. Stocks are now trying to find support on their 50 day line.

Rivian’s initial hot public offering rebounded from Friday’s 0.6% drop, rising 3.7% on Monday after MotorTrend named the Rivian R1T its Truck of the year 2022, calling it “the most remarkable truck we’ve ever driven”.

RIVN shares closed on Monday at around 34% of their post-IPO highs. The downside is positive potential for investors who remain disciplined and wait for an IPO foundation to form before considering a buy. The recent weakness is the start of the formation of Rivian’s first base, and last week’s advance is a step in the right direction.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock slipped 5% on Monday, breaking its key 50-day support level, which is a critical benchmark to watch. The stock closed below its 50-day line for the first time since June 22.

The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Monday around 22% of its 52-week high.

TSLA stocks remain well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup. The electric vehicle giant is working on a new base, although it still takes a week to form, with a likely buy point of 1,202.05. Drawing a trendline from the record could offer an early entry around 1150.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple stock reversed from record highs on Monday, closing lower after hitting 182.13. Shares slipped 2.1% on Monday, closing around 15% after a buy point of 153.27 on a cup-and-handle basis, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The stock is approaching the 20-25% profit-taking zone.

Software giant Microsoft lost 0.9% on Monday, relinquishing part of Friday’s 2.8% gain. Stocks found much needed support at their 50 day line last week and are once again approaching new highs. On October 18, Microsoft stock broke a flat base buy point of 305.94. The 5% buy area peaked at 321.24, so the title is expanded.

