Strike threat looms as grocery union resumes negotiations with Kroger

The Hawthorne Fred Meyer store is pictured in Portland, Ore. In 2019. Unionized grocers have authorized a potential strike against the company. Kate Davidson / OPB

The threat of a strike looms as contract negotiations resume this week between Oregon’s largest grocery union and companies owned by grocery giant Kroger.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 announced this weekend that its members had approved a strike authorization against Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers, or QFC.

The union said a strike, while not inevitable, could begin as early as Friday morning if companies do not remedy what it considers unfair labor practices.

Fred Meyer and QFC have repeatedly violated their legal obligations to bargain in good faith with Local 555, union president Dan Clay said in a weekend statement.

It is not known exactly how many workers are about to leave.

Of the more than 20,000 grocery workers represented by the union, at least half work for Safeway and Albertsons and not for Kroger, according to spokesperson Miles Eshaia. Fred Meyer said he has about 10,000 associates in Oregon and southwest Washington who are represented by Local 555.

Many, but not all, are affected by the strike authorization, which applies to workers at QFC and Fred Meyer in the Portland area, as well as some of Fred Meyer’s associates who work in Newberg, Bend and Klamath Falls. . The contracts of these employees have expired.

Two years ago, the contentious contract negotiations only ended after the intervention of a federal mediator, a threat of strike action and a brief union boycott against Fred Meyer.

While a strike threat is a powerful tool to stimulate negotiations, there are differences between a strike over unfair labor practices and one over economic issues.

An economic strike seeks concessions such as higher pay or shorter hours.

A strike against unfair labor practices protests the actions of employers who violate federal labor laws. Workers on strike for unfair labor practices cannot be fired or replaced permanently.

Among its accusations, the union said Fred Meyer violated his contract by underpaying workers at nutrition centers and centralized funds.

We believe they are not paying the exact amount to some departments in the store, Eshaia said. And then they also refuse to give us the information requested to resolve the situation through the grievance process or through negotiations.

In response, Fred Meyer said he follows federal law.

The company is and intends to remain fully compliant with all labor laws and legal requirements, a spokesperson wrote via email on Monday.

As contract negotiations resume, the union said it was trying to negotiate higher wages for grocers who have served on the front lines of the pandemic.

These people are not receiving an appropriate amount to deal with the stress that comes with working, Eshaia said. They deserve to be taken care of.

The average hourly wage for an associate at Fred Meyer in Oregon is $ 17.29 an hour, the company said. The average total pay, he said, is almost $ 23 an hour.

In a statement over the weekend, Fred Meyer said he was committed to providing salary increases, high quality health care and a retirement benefit for retirement:

The most productive thing the union can do is work with the company in a way that positively addresses these elements. We always focus on our associates and getting an agreement at the bargaining table.