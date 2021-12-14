Philadelphia to enforce vaccination mandate for restaurants and bars





(CNN) If you want to hide inside for a cheesesteak or other delicious treat when you visit Philly next year, you better have your proof of vaccination handy. Reaching out to other major cities and tourist destinations across the United States, Philadelphia announced that it would require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for admission to indoor restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues where food is available. food or drinks are served. Pennsylvania’s largest city said the mandate would apply to the following types of establishments: – Indoor dining areas and bars

– Cafés in museums

– Dining rooms and food courts

– Entertainment venues, conventions and casinos where food is served

– Cinemas and bowling alleys What does fully vaccinated mean? Customers wishing to enter these establishments must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which means they must have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the statement said. Institutions can accept negative Covid-19 tests performed within 24 hours of entry in lieu of proof of vaccination for the first two weeks of tenure, but this exception will end on Jan. 17, the statement said. People with valid religious or medical exemptions and children under 5 years and 3 months are exempt from the warrant, depending on the city. The mandate does not apply to certain other parameters. They include Kindergarten to Grade 12 and early childhood facilities, hospitals, residential or health care facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, or the Philadelphia International Airport, except in traditional sit-down restaurants or in sit-down bar-style places, depending on the city. Other American cities with mandates The Golden Gate Bridge is the iconic symbol of San Francisco, one of the top tourist destinations in the United States with a vaccination mandate for many indoor activities. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images The City of Brotherly Love is hardly the only major city or tourist destination in the United States with some type of vaccine warrant or testing requirement. Here are some other significant ones: In neighboring New York City, the “ The Key to New York “The mandate has been in effect since September 13 and tightens further in December. Restaurants, cinemas and other venues are open – but their indoor spaces are only open to vaccinated customers 12 years of age and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Tuesday, December 14, children 5 to 12 years old must show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine. And from December 27, the website says that “People 12 and older participating in indoor public activities will be required to prove that they have received two doses of the vaccine, except those who have received the single dose. of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “. In the Gulf region, Foodie’s Favorite New Orleans also has a mandate in place. Anyone 12 years of age or older must have proof of at least one vaccine or a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours to enter restaurants, bars, music halls, indoor sports arenas, casinos and other places of entertainment. On the West Coast, San Francisco sweetheart trip requires proof of vaccination to visit bars, restaurants, gymnasiums and other indoor entertainment establishments. CNN Travel has contacted the San Francisco Mayor’s Office to clarify whether you need to be fully vaccinated or if a partial vaccination is sufficient. Unlike New Orleans, a negative Covid-19 test cannot be used in place of proof of vaccination in San Francisco. In Los Angeles , all customers served in the indoor portion of a food service establishment and other types of indoor locations must show full proof of vaccination prior to entering. Find out more details, including limited exemptions, at the SafePassLA website Additionally, California will require universal masking in indoor public places from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said on a teleconference on Monday. Further on the Pacific coast, Seattle demands that customers 12 years of age and older can show full proof of vaccination or be able to show a negative Covid-19 test result to enter indoor restaurants and bars, indoor sporting events and outdoor sporting events with more than 500 people. Top image: The skyline of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jumping Rocks / UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

