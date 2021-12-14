Stock Market Today: Dow Slides, Harley-Davidson Jumps, Rivian Rises

Text size





The stock market fell on Monday, with all major central banks scheduled to hold crucial meetings to set their policies this week. Markets fear an era of monetary tightening to come.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

lost 319 points, or 0.9%, while the



S&P 500

decreased by 0.9%, and the



Nasdaq composite

fell 1.4%.

US stocks were under pressure as many investors began to fear a trading life without a Fed’s safety net, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to indicate this week that it may phase out its bond buying program at a faster-than-expected pace, which could mean an earlier rise in interest rates directors next year.

Bank of America economists expect the Fed to step up its cut of its bond purchases to $ 20 billion in U.S. Treasuries and $ 10 billion in mortgage-backed securities, while the points are expected to show two rate hikes in 2022.

One of the main fears is that, with the Fed pumping less capital into financial markets, there will be less liquidity available to bid on risky assets. That, combined with potentially slower economic growth, has the stock market on edge.

The Fed’s accommodation is being phased out faster than initially expected, wrote Christopher Harvey, chief U.S. equities strategist at Wells Fargo. He expects volatility around the FOMC’s statement to increase and likely decline in the near term if the Fed becomes more hawkish.

While the majority of stocks fell, tech stocks suffered the most. Many tech companies innovate to make big profits many years later, and less cash flowing in the markets means less money betting on companies that have most of their market values ​​based on longer-term hopes.

Smaller-cap growth stocks, many of which are not even profitable yet, have been hit even harder. The iShares Russell 2000 Growth Exchange-Traded Fund (IWO) fell 1.5%. The removal of the central bank’s permanent low rates will be a real headwind on the high-growth, high-multiples, little-to-no-profit tech part, wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

Investors fled for safety, bidding on the price of Treasuries. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.42% from a Friday close of 1.49%. This has pushed money towards stocks in less economically sensitive defensive sectors that offer large dividend payouts. TheUtilities Select Sector SPDR Exchange-Traded Fund (XLU) gained 1.7%, while the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) rose 1.4%.

However, around 20 central banks are meeting this week, and it is less clear what they will do. The Bank of England wants to raise interest rates, but could be forced to delay due to the weak UK economy or the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. However, the ECB is unlikely to make too many changes, and the Bank of Japan is unlikely to make any.

We can see some adjustments from the ECB, but the Bank of Japan has been accommodating for decades and sees no reason to move away from that stance, writes NatAlliance Securities Andrew Brenner. The BOE, which appeared to be the most hawkish, has its hands tied due to the Covid outbreak and lockdowns. Expect to see some of the smaller central banks hike their rates.

Europes Stoxx 600 Index, which started the day higher, fell 0.4%, while Japan Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.4%.

Here are six stocks in motion on Monday:





Bristol Myers Squibb



(ticker: BMY) rose 4.8% after announcing a dividend increase and increasing the number of shares it would buy back.





Rivien Automobile



(RIVN) gained 3.7% after winner of the MotorTrends Truck of the Year award.





Harley davidson



(HOG) rose 4.7% after the motorcycle maker announced that its electric vehicle brand, LiveWire, would go public through a SPAC merger.





Coke



(KO) rose 2.7% after moving from neutral to overweight at JPMorgan.





Apple



(AAPL) first rose and then fell 2.1%. It comes even after analysts at JPMorgan reiterated





Apple



as the first choice for 2022.





Pfizer



(PFE) gained 4.6% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS and announcing the acquisition of





Pharmaceutical Arena



(ARNA) for $ 6.7 billion. Arena stock jumped 84%.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected] and Pierre Brianon at [email protected]