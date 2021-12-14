Business
The last day with FedEx, UPS, USPS
Santa Claus cannot offer online tracking of his gift deliveries.
Fortunately, a few of its big helpers FedEx, US Postal Service, and UPS do, along with next day delivery and other guarantees for your holiday gifts.
The country’s three largest carriers have published their Shipping times for the 2021 holidays in October, which are the last recommended days for shipping gifts. The dates are almost identical to2019and2020 deadlines.
Retailer shipping times for online orders vary, and many stores will offer curbside and in-store pickup until Christmas Eve.
In one declarationOn Monday, USPS said this week is set to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season with nearly 2.3 billion mail items, including greeting cards and parcels, expected to be processed and delivered.
Now is the time to send out your holiday greetings and packages to make sure they reach their intended destinations in time for holiday gatherings and celebrations, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement.
Last day for overland shipping before Christmas
Wednesday is the last day for ground delivery with FedEx and USPS. UPS recommends using its website for an estimate.
Delivery deadlines for Christmas 2021
Here are the deadlines for the three major carriers.
UPS Christmas Shipping Times
here are the last recommended days for gift shipping nationally for delivery on December 24:
- Earth: Check the UPS website for a quote.
- Selection of 3 days:Tuesday, December 21
- Air of the 2nd day: Wednesday, Dec. 22
- The air of tomorrow:ThDec. 23
To note: UPS says it is service guarantee is suspended on most packages, but from October 18 and until further notice it has made some “operational adjustments”, which include extending the delivery commitment times for UPS Next Day Air from 10:30 am to midday.
FedEx deadlines for Christmas
here are the last days to send giftsin the USA :
- FedEx home delivery, FedEx Ground:Wednesday December 15
- FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3DayFreight: Tuesday, Dec. 21
- FedEx 2 days:Wednesday 22 December
- FedEx 1DayFreight, FedEx Overtime:Thursday 23 December
- FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 24
USPS Christmas deadlines 2021
USPS notes that most shipping times are not guaranteed and dates are for estimated delivery by December 25. Here are the recommendations dispatch dates for scheduled delivery before December 25 in the 48 contiguous states:
- Retail Land: Wednesday, Dec. 15
- First Class Mail:Friday 17th December
- Priority mail:Saturday, December 18
- Priority express mail:Thursday 23 December
To note: The deadline for ground shipping to Alaska was December 2, first class, and the deadline for priority shipping is December 18, and Priority Mail Express is December 21. For Hawaii, December 17th is the deadline for First Class and Priority Mail, and December 21st is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.
