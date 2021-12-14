Retail sales inflation in India in November climbs to 4.91% year-on-year





A vendor sleeps as his son waits for customers at their roadside vegetable store in New Delhi, India on February 12, 2019. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi

Consumer prices rose 4.91% yoy in November against 4.48% in October

Food consumption inflation up 1.87% y / y in November vs. 0.85% in October

Core inflation estimated at 6.08% -6.2% in November compared to 6% to 6.1% in October NEW DELHI, December 13 (Reuters) – Retail price inflation in India accelerated in November, driven by higher food prices, but remained within the central bank’s medium-term target, reinforcing the view that the bank could keep interest rates at their level next meeting in February. Consumer prices (INCPIY = ECI) rose 4.91% in November from the same month last year, accelerating from 4.48% in October but lower than forecast in the Reuters poll of 5.10%, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged last week, saying growth was a priority as it warned of inflation risks and Omircon’s new twist on economic recovery. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register India’s economy grew 8.4% in the September quarter from a year earlier, the fastest pace among major economies, but economists say the pandemic situation is a wildcard. The central bank expects retail inflation to be 5.1% for the October-December period and 5.7% for the January-March quarter of the current fiscal year. Food prices, which contribute nearly half of the consumer price index (CPI), rose 1.87% year-on-year in November, from 0.85% a month earlier. Edible oil prices are up almost 30% from a year ago, while vegetable prices are down 13.6%. Inflation has been in the RBI’s 2-6% target range in recent months, and a fuel tax cut last month by the federal government and lower global crude oil prices have moderated inflationary pressures. Economists have warned, however, of the risks of headline inflation rising in the coming months, as businesses pass higher input costs on to consumers amid an economic recovery. “CPI inflation is expected to rise further over the next few months and the risks are stacked up,” said Shilan Shah, Indian economist at Capital Economics. However, a rise in inflation is unlikely to trigger monetary tightening from the central bank, he said. Retail fuel prices rose 13.35% in November year-on-year from 14.35% the month before, the data showed. Annual core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, was estimated between 6.08% and 6.2% in November, according to three economists, compared to 6% to 6.1% the previous month. The government does not publish core inflation figures. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Additional reports by Chris Thomas; edited by Philippa Fletcher Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

