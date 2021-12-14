Business
Support grows to overturn Trump’s limits on ESG investing
A Labor Ministry rule that would make it easier for pension plan sponsors to account for social and environmental risks is garnering support from environmentalists and the financial services industry.
The agency announced in October its intention to rescind two rules passed by the Trump administration that imposed additional controls on sustainable investments. The rules of the Trump era did this by making it harder for 401 (k) and pension managers to consider climate change and related issues when investing on behalf of their clients.
Critics have argued that the rules of the Trump era will stimulate regulatory uncertainty and act as a deterrent in the burgeoning sustainable finance market.
Under President Biden’s leadership, the agency unveiled rule changes believed to have the opposite effect. The amendments clarify that sponsors of pension plans subject to the Employees’ Retirement Income Security Act, 1974 can and in many cases should be very attentive to these issues (Climate wire, October 14).
the proposed rule announced today will strengthen the resilience of workers’ retirement savings and pensions by removing artificial barriers and the crippling effect on environmental, social and governance investments caused by the rules of the previous administration, said Ali Khawar, acting deputy secretary of the Employee Benefits Security Administration, in a statement at the time.
The 60-day public comment period on the proposals ended today, meaning all letters will likely be available later this week.
But influential climate and finance organizations told E&E News they overwhelmingly support the changes.
The main reason why: The new iteration provides certainty that fund managers will not come under scrutiny from regulators for changing their investments based on the impact of global warming and other issues on some companies. This could involve, for example, directing a retirement plan towards sectors that are on the verge of doing better as part of the transition to a low-carbon economy.
The approach marks a major departure from the rules adopted by the Trump administration. The first rule of the Trump era required plan sponsors to prove that the sustainable funds they offer would not cost their clients profits over more traditional options. The second called on finance companies to justify weighing on any shareholder proposal linked to sustainable development.
According to Whitney Mann, senior associate of the Rocky Mountain Institutes Center for Climate-Aligned Finance, the changes added additional burdens to prove whether or why an ESG investment was selected and created a lot of uncertainty as to whether the trustees could really take that. into consideration without fear of legal recourse or additional regulatory uncertainty.
“The proposed regulations definitely correct a lot of problems,” she said in an interview.
The Investment Company Institute, a trade group that represents most of the institutional investment industry, echoed this point.
The proposed regulation of the labor departments corrects the mistaken perception that trustees are in danger if they include [environmental, social or governance] factors in the financial valuation of plan investments treat ESG factors the same as any other economic factor, said Susan Olson, general counsel at the Investment Company Institute, a trade group whose members include the wealth giants. BlackRock, Vanguard and JPMorgan Chase.
We appreciate and support the ministry’s work to provide this much-needed certainty to the pension community, added Olson.
A spokesperson for BlackRock said on Friday that the company could not yet share its comment letter, but noted that BlackRocks’ views generally align with HERE. Representatives for Vanguard and State Street, two of the world’s other top fund managers, did not respond to a request for comment.
The Sierra Club and Americans for Financial Reform will also submit a letter indicating their support for the new rule.
But progressive groups say the agency will eventually have to go further than just giving pension managers the opportunity to factor in climate risks.
Ultimately, they argue, it will be necessary for the Ministry of Labor to propose and adopt additional rules that would require plan sponsors to demonstrate that they are actively assessing and addressing ESG risks, and that they are offering their clients at least a sustainable investment option.
Of course, there will be detractors. Conservative and industry groups including the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the United States Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Western Energy Alliance were among those who supported the rules of the Trump era on the grounds that managers of Investment should focus only on financial returns and not on social or environmental concerns. .
This, they argued, risks politicizing Americans’ retirement funds and creating conflicts of interest between increasingly climate-conscious financial firms and the future retirees they serve.
The position of the IEC has not changed since.
“If members of the 117th Congress (or any future) wish to modify the work of the 93rd Congress to explicitly allow pension fund trustees to promote climate change and other ESG matters, they are free to do so,” says the group’s comment letter. .
“Until then, however, the non-pension policy objectives of the current administration do not provide a reasonable or appropriate basis for a new rule under the law.”
