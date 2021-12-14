Platoon responds to the appearance “And just like that”

This article contains spoilers for the premiere of And Just Like That on HBO Max.

Peloton, a maker of high-end exercise equipment, was apparently just as surprised as you by their appearance on And Just Like That, HBO Max’s new limited series that picks up the story of Sex and the City.

At the end of the first episode, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) relentless love interest, clips onto her Peloton stationary bike for her 1,000th ride. Shortly after jumping off the bike, he had a heart attack and died.

After the shocking ending, we couldn’t help but wonder: Do companies generally have no idea how their products will be used in a movie or TV show, like Platoon would have been? What does the typical product placement agreement look like? What if a company is particularly unhappy with the way their product is presented, do they have a legal recourse?

So, can Peloton continue?

According to Nancy C. Prager, an intellectual property and entertainment lawyer, there are two types of product placement agreements: one in which a company pays to appear in a show or movie, and another in which a company production buys a branded product to be used on screen.