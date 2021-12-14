Business
Platoon responds to the appearance “And just like that”
This article contains spoilers for the premiere of And Just Like That on HBO Max.
Peloton, a maker of high-end exercise equipment, was apparently just as surprised as you by their appearance on And Just Like That, HBO Max’s new limited series that picks up the story of Sex and the City.
At the end of the first episode, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) relentless love interest, clips onto her Peloton stationary bike for her 1,000th ride. Shortly after jumping off the bike, he had a heart attack and died.
After the shocking ending, we couldn’t help but wonder: Do companies generally have no idea how their products will be used in a movie or TV show, like Platoon would have been? What does the typical product placement agreement look like? What if a company is particularly unhappy with the way their product is presented, do they have a legal recourse?
So, can Peloton continue?
According to Nancy C. Prager, an intellectual property and entertainment lawyer, there are two types of product placement agreements: one in which a company pays to appear in a show or movie, and another in which a company production buys a branded product to be used on screen.
Peloton has refused to officially state whether it is involved in a formal product placement agreement, but if a production company wishes to use a branded product, Ms. Prager said, it must obtain a special license to display the product and brand logos. (In the episode, the Peloton logo is clearly visible on the Mr. Bigs bike, and the instructor video looked a lot like a real Peloton course.)
Ms. Prager explained that under trademark law, a principle known as nominative fair use allows production companies to use a trademark as long as the product is shown to be used in a manner consistent with the mark of origin.
However, nominative fair use does not apply when you use the protected mark in a way that belittles the mark or trademark, Ms. Prager said. HBO has tarnished Peloton’s goodwill towards consumers, she added, noting that Peloton products claim to make their customers stronger and healthier.
The universe of sex and the city
The sprawling franchise revolutionized the way women were portrayed onscreen. And the show is not over yet.
The tarnishing can be evidenced by the drop in stock prices, she added, referring to the 11% drop in Peloton shares overnight after the episode aired. The value of the shares continued to fall on Friday.
In Ms Pragers’ view, that means Peloton could reasonably consider litigation, especially if HBO did not disclose the storyline involving the product.
It was a misstep that Peloton was not fully aware of the script, said Stacy Jones, managing director and founder of Hollywood Branded, a marketing and branding agency in Los Angeles.
Peloton had no idea how the bike or its instructor Jess King would be presented in the show, according to a report in BuzzFeed News. Ms Prager and Ms Jones agree that withholding these details leaves HBO in murky legal territory.
The production forgot that product placement is meant to be mutually beneficial, and they haven’t given any thought to the damage this would cause to the brand, Ms Jones said.
Seems to be a lot of problems. Why bother with product placement?
Think of product placement as an alternative form of advertising, David Schweidel, professor of marketing at Goizueta Business School at Emory University, said on Friday.
In recent years, companies have sought product placement deals more than ever, he said. The increased use of streaming platforms means viewers see fewer ads, prompting companies to use product placement agreements more to promote themselves.
If I can no longer reach my customers with traditional TV advertising, I take the product from the program itself, Professor Schweidel said. Then they can’t avoid it.
He estimated that product placement advertising was worth well over $ 20 billion in 2021.
For production companies, the arrangements can be mutually beneficial, as showcasing recognizable brands can make a show more realistic, Ms. Jones said.
In this particular case, the inclusion of Peloton was integral to moving a story forward. Peloton provided a solution to their problem, she said.
Can HBO protect itself?
Usually when a company is so unhappy with the way their product has been portrayed that the idea of litigation is thrown up, the TV shows will claim it is a travesty, that viewers obviously knew it was. fictional, Beth L. Fossen, assistant professor of marketing at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, said Friday.
This approach typically works for shows like Saturday Night Live, she said.
But given that Peloton has been the subject of unfavorable headlines this year about a child who died in an accident involving one of its treadmills, the story may have touched a bit too close to home. for this argument to work, Professor Schweidel said.
At least for now, it looks like Peloton is unwilling to sue. In a statement on Saturday, Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, cardiologist with the Pelotons Health and Wellness Advisory Board, noted that Mr Big is living what many would call an extravagant lifestyle that includes cocktails, cigars and fat. steaks and that he was at serious risk because he had a previous heart event in Season 6.
Dr Steinbaum said Mr Bigs’ lifestyle choices, possibly in conjunction with a family history of heart disease, were most likely the cause of his death.
In fact, she speculated, riding her Peloton bike might even have helped delay her cardiac event.
And just like that
On Sunday, Peloton further indicated that it would try to make lemonade out of the situation, producing a parody advertisement touting the exercise machine’s health benefits. In the 38-second clip, with a voiceover from actor Ryan Reynolds, Mr. Noth himself flirts with real Peloton instructor Jess King, who is also in the reboot.
Amid the romantic backdrop of a Christmas fireplace and Beethoven’s Sonata in C sharp minor, Mr. Noth suggestively raises an eyebrow, seemingly looking back towards the bedroom, and asks: Shall we do it. another round? Lives too short not to.
A different camera angle reveals that the ride he was referring to was over what appeared to be two never-before-seen Peloton machines in the room.
The spot was shot in New York on Saturday and edited overnight, without any involvement from the TV show or HBO, Peloton spokeswoman Jessica Kleiman said in an email Sunday night. The company worked with Mr. Reynolds and his marketing company, Maximum Effort, who created the video.
Mr Reynolds closes the announcement with a voiceover at the pace and speed of a television warning: And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation. , thus reducing your risk of cardiovascular disease. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers the resting heart rate, and reduces blood fat levels. He is alive.
Vimal Patel contributed reports.
