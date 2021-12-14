The stock market may soon recover. A more hawkish Fed could be included in the price.

Text size





The stocks appear to be nearing a rough patch brought on by the news that the Federal Reserve is withdrawing support from the markets and the economy. History tells us that a sustained rally will likely start soon.

Since December 1, the



S&P 500

had fallen 4.1% from the record set on Nov. 18, to rebound 4.4% to a new closing high of 4,712.02 on Friday. On Monday, it retreated, with a loss of 0.6% by mid-afternoon.

The volatility centers on the Fed’s efforts to fight inflation away from the aggressive efforts to support growth it has put in place as the pandemic ravaged the economy in 2020. Not just the bank Central is already reducing its monthly bond purchases by tens of billions of dollars per month, but President Jerome Powell recently indicated even more cuts are underway. In a few months, the Fed will buy zero dollars in Treasury bonds, up from $ 65 billion per month in November.

This could lower bond prices, raise bond yields, and make it more difficult for households and businesses to borrow money. Not only would this likely slow economic growth, but it would also mean less money will flow in financial markets, leaving less capital available to bid for stocks and other risky assets. And once the Fed ends its bond buying program, it will focus on raising short-term interest rates.

But it seems more and more that the stock market has already taken these movements into account. The market began to anticipate a possible Fed tightening once the supply chain effects became clearer last spring, and as inflation began to accelerate, Scott Chronert, global head of research on exchange-traded funds at Citigroup, wrote in a research note Friday. Selling uncertainty before a hawkish Fed change can often lead to buying on the mitigation of that uncertainty.

Buying activity is likely to pick up in the next few months, given the behavior of the markets over the past four cycles of interest rate hikes. Gains on the S&P 500 one year before an initial rate hike six months after have averaged nearly 15%, according to data from Credit Suisse. From the same starting point up to 12 months after a first rate hike, the average gain is 18%.

This doesn’t mean that investors should blindly pour money into stocks: more volatility could be on the way. In the few months before a first rate hike, the market typically rises very little, according to Credit Suisse. Those few months are a time when investors tend to further assess the damage that a tighter monetary policy could inflict on the economy.

This is especially true today. The bond market is already reflecting that the Fed could make a mistake by raising rates too often, too quickly, brutally stifling economic growth.

The Fed is not used to trying to suppress inflation. Throughout the period since the era of the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and certainly during the year 2020 ravaged by the pandemic, the Fed has tried to drive up inflation by implementing an accommodative monetary policy. Today it is trying to contain inflation and investors are wondering if that would hurt economic demand.

But one thing seems to be a solid bet. The choppy waters of equities will likely be temporary enough: the bull market can likely continue to move forward if the Fed doesn’t tighten policy too aggressively.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]