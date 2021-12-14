Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron, better against serious disease

Vials containing labels of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine can be seen in this illustrative photo taken on March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

December 13 (Reuters) – The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the results and that has not yet been peer-certified.

Vaccines appear weak against Omicron infection, better against severe disease

The vaccine’s efficacy against symptomatic infection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to be much lower than against previous variants, but they can still offer substantial protection against serious illness, a new analysis suggests.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Billy Gardner and Marm Kilpatrick of the University of California, Santa Cruz developed computer models incorporating data on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against previous variants and initial data on the Pfizer vaccine (PFE.N) / BioNTech against Omicron. Their models suggest that at the start of two doses of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna (MRNA.O), the efficacy against symptomatic infection of Omicron is only about 30%, against about 87% compared to Delta, they reported. Sunday on medRxiv before peer review. Protection against symptomatic infection is “essentially eliminated” for individuals vaccinated more than four months earlier. The boosters restore protection to about 48%, “which is similar to the protection of individuals with decreased immunity to the Delta variant (43%),” Kilpatrick said.

“It is important to note that protection against serious illness is much higher” for all categories: recently vaccinated, weakened or boosted. “We estimated the protection against severe disease to be 86% for the recent mRNA vaccination against Omicron, 67% for weakened immunity, and 91% after the third booster dose,” Kilpatrick said. “There are as yet no direct estimates of vaccine efficacy against serious illnesses in any country, so our estimates cannot yet be compared with direct estimates.”

COVID-19 vaccines could reduce the burden of COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines could help reduce the health burden of long-term COVIDs, new findings show.

Researchers analyzed survey responses from 28,356 adults aged 18 to 69 across the UK who had previously had COVID-19, nearly a quarter of whom had reported bothersome persistent symptoms. The likelihood of participants reporting long symptoms of COVID at least 12 weeks after infection decreased by 13% after the first dose of the vaccine, the researchers reported. Thursday on medRxiv before peer review. It was not clear whether this improvement continued between the first and second doses. A further 9% reduction in the risk of persistent symptoms after the second vaccine dose “appeared to be maintained, at least over the average 67-day follow-up period,” said UK study manager Daniel Ayoubkhani. Office for National Statistics. The same was true for long COVID symptoms severe enough to interfere with daily activities, and the pattern was similar whether participants received vaccines from AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Pfizer / BioNTech, or Moderna.

“However,” Ayoubkhani noted, “we cannot tell from this study whether, or how, the vaccination caused the observed changes in symptoms, and more follow-up time is needed to assess whether the improvement will be. sustained long term and impact of booster doses and new variants. “

Good levels of vaccine antibodies no guarantee of other immune defenses for some

In some patients on immunosuppressants, COVID-19 vaccines can induce protective antibodies without inducing good second-line immune defenses, leaving them at risk of serious illness if infected, the researchers say.

Vaccines reduce the severity of the disease by causing T cells in the immune system to recognize and kill cells infected with the virus. In 303 patients on immunosuppressive therapies for inflammatory bowel disease, researchers used a new molecular measurement tool to count the number of antiviral T cells induced by COVID vaccines. “Overall, a substantial number of vaccinated patients – around 20% – had minimal levels of antiviral T cells, although most had elevated antiviral antibodies,” said study leader Jonathan Braun of Cedars- Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Age, gender, and specific immunotherapies may be associated with patients’ T cell response to vaccines, but the bottom line is that antibody levels after vaccination do not necessarily predict T cell responses, said his team in a report published on Wednesday on medRxiv before peer review. Levels of antiviral T cells aren’t often measured, Braun said, leaving important questions open. Among them: How often are individuals vaccinated with low levels of antiviral T cells vaccinated in the general population? and, do boosters help these people raise their levels of antiviral T cells?

Click for a Reuters chart on vaccines in development.

(This story corrects the spelling of Dr Ayoubkhani’s name in the second element)

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.