Several Kraft Heinz and Coca Cola products recalled for containing pieces of plastic and metal | Product recall





Washington, DC – In addition to a previous recall of Kraft Foods’ Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and Kool-Aid powder blends, the Coca Cola Company announced a recall of Minute Maid and Coca-Cola Beverages and Canned sprite. . The recalls were announced after the discovery of foreign objects, including pieces of plastic and metal, in some of the products. The recalled Coca Cola products are as follows: Minute Maid Berry Punch , 1.8 qt., UPC Unit 02500047664, UPC Case: 025000047671, Lot 0010323455 and 0010259344

, 1.8 qt., UPC Unit 02500047664, UPC Case: 025000047671, Lot 0010323455 and 0010259344 Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade , 1.8 qt., UPC Unit 025000019708, UPC Case 025000019760, Lot0010259346

, 1.8 qt., UPC Unit 025000019708, UPC Case 025000019760, Lot0010259346 Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 1.8 qt., UPC Unit 02500047725, UPC Case 02500047732, Lot0010323454 Both of the products listed below were distributed in the Southern United States, so anyone in Pennsylvania is unlikely to have them: Coke 12 ounce cans sold in fridge packs of 12 pieces with the codes AUG 1522 WM B and AUG 1522 WM C

12 ounce cans sold in fridge packs of 12 pieces with the codes AUG 1522 WM B and AUG 1522 WM C Elf 12 oz cans sold in refrigerated packs of 12 pieces with code AUG 1522 WM B The powdered drink mix recall includes the following. Anyone in possession of any of the recalled items must either return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away. Arizona Arnold Palmer , 73 oz, to be consumed preferably before 08/05/23 to 09/23/09, UPC043000086643

, 73 oz, to be consumed preferably before 08/05/23 to 09/23/09, UPC043000086643 Country time lemonade , 82.5 oz, best before 6/8/2023 to 10/22/23, UPC043000928608

, 82.5 oz, best before 6/8/2023 to 10/22/23, UPC043000928608 Country time lemonade , 63 oz, best before 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23, UPC043000082195

, 63 oz, best before 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23, UPC043000082195 Orange Tang , 58.9 oz, best to consume before 08/11/2023 through 10/23/04, UPC043000082171

, 58.9 oz, best to consume before 08/11/2023 through 10/23/04, UPC043000082171 Tropical Kool-Aid Punch , 63 oz, best before 12/08/2023 to 09/22/23, UPC043000082164

, 63 oz, best before 12/08/2023 to 09/22/23, UPC043000082164 Tropical Kool-Aid Punch , 82.5 oz, best before 08/18/2023 through 09/22/23, UPC043000957400

, 82.5 oz, best before 08/18/2023 through 09/22/23, UPC043000957400 Tropical Kool-Aid Punch , 82.5 oz, best before 08/17/2023 through 10/23/23, UPC043000957400

, 82.5 oz, best before 08/17/2023 through 10/23/23, UPC043000957400 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 82.5 oz, best before 08/20/2023 through 09/27/23, UPC043000928615

, 82.5 oz, best before 08/20/2023 through 09/27/23, UPC043000928615 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 82.5 oz, best before 08/20/23, UPC043000928615

, 82.5 oz, best before 08/20/23, UPC043000928615 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 82.5 oz, best before 9/17/23, UPC043000928615

, 82.5 oz, best before 9/17/23, UPC043000928615 Orange Tang , 72 oz., Best consumed before 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23, UPC043000032268

, 72 oz., Best consumed before 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23, UPC043000032268 Orange Tang , 72 oz., Best consumed before 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23, UPC043000032268

, 72 oz., Best consumed before 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23, UPC043000032268 Country Time HLF & HLF 34 QT / 6 , 82.5 oz, best before 08/24/23, UPC043000046012

, 82.5 oz, best before 08/24/23, UPC043000046012 Tropical Kool-Aid Punch , 82.5 oz, best before 08/31/2023 through 10/23/23, UPC043000957400

, 82.5 oz, best before 08/31/2023 through 10/23/23, UPC043000957400 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 63 oz, best before 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23, UPC043000082188

, 63 oz, best before 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23, UPC043000082188 Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry , 63 oz, best before 02/10/23, UPC043000082201

, 63 oz, best before 02/10/23, UPC043000082201 Kool-Aid Raspberry Lemonade , 20 oz, best before 08/05/2023 to 10/18/23, UPC043000954072

, 20 oz, best before 08/05/2023 to 10/18/23, UPC043000954072 Orange Tang , 20 oz, best before 6/8/2023 to 10/23/23, UPC043000032275

, 20 oz, best before 6/8/2023 to 10/23/23, UPC043000032275 Orange Tang , 20 oz, best before 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23, UPC043000032275

, 20 oz, best before 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23, UPC043000032275 Kool-Aid Cherry , 19 oz, best before 08/09/23, UPC043000953532

, 19 oz, best before 08/09/23, UPC043000953532 Tang Guava Pineapple , 18 oz, best before 8/13/23, UPC043000064511

, 18 oz, best before 8/13/23, UPC043000064511 Country time lemonade , 19 oz, to be consumed preferably before 11/08/2023 until 23/09/09, UPC043000951170

, 19 oz, to be consumed preferably before 11/08/2023 until 23/09/09, UPC043000951170 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 19 oz, to be consumed preferably before 8/30/2023 until 9/13/23, UPC043000951149

, 19 oz, to be consumed preferably before 8/30/2023 until 9/13/23, UPC043000951149 Tropical Kool-Aid Punch , 19 oz, best before 12/06/2023 to 20/10/23, UPC043000953501

, 19 oz, best before 12/06/2023 to 20/10/23, UPC043000953501 Country Time HALF & HALF 8QT / 12 , 19 oz, best before 9/13/2023 to 9/14/23, UPC0430000046005

, 19 oz, best before 9/13/2023 to 9/14/23, UPC0430000046005 Tropical Kool-Aid Punch , 19 oz, to be consumed preferably before 08/31/2023 until 10/19/23, UPC043000953501

, 19 oz, to be consumed preferably before 08/31/2023 until 10/19/23, UPC043000953501 Kool-Aid Strawberry , 19 oz, best before 10/18/2023 to 10/19/23, UPC043000953556

, 19 oz, best before 10/18/2023 to 10/19/23, UPC043000953556 Country Time “on the go” Pack of 10 lemonades , 6.7 oz, best before 20/09/2023 through 23/10/04, UPC43000010983

, 6.7 oz, best before 20/09/2023 through 23/10/04, UPC43000010983 Pack of 10 Tropical Kool-Aid “On The Go” Punch , 6.6 oz, best before 10/19/2023 through 11/1/23, UPC043000023464

, 6.6 oz, best before 10/19/2023 through 11/1/23, UPC043000023464 Kool-Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch , 63 oz, best consumed before 08/16/2023 to 08/17/23, UPC043000089712

, 63 oz, best consumed before 08/16/2023 to 08/17/23, UPC043000089712 Country time lemonade 12 pints , 116 oz., Best before08 / 10/23, UPC043000951194

, 116 oz., Best before08 / 10/23, UPC043000951194 Country Time Soft Drink Powder Sweet Lemonade , pack of 4, 116 oz, best before 10/10/2023 through 10/8/23, UPC043000075388

, pack of 4, 116 oz, best before 10/10/2023 through 10/8/23, UPC043000075388 Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, Case of 6 , 19 oz, best before 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23, UPC043000951170

, 19 oz, best before 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23, UPC043000951170 Country Time Original Lemonade , 2.4 kg, best before 15/09/23, UPC661880533800

, 2.4 kg, best before 15/09/23, UPC661880533800 Orange Tang, 2.2 kg, to be consumed preferably before 08/20/2023 to 08/21/23, UPC661880575900 Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover important news and events in our area. Please say local news matters!

